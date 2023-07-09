 Skip to main content
Families enjoy Kid Disco at Rose Music Hall

The air was filled with laughter, bubbles and music on Sunday at Rose Music Hall. The kids disco event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with tickets available for $10 per family.

From left, Michael Sprague holds his daughter Piper Sprague, 7 months, and Judson Ball holds his daughter Goldie Ball, 2, as they catch up in the shade on Sunday at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and tickets were available for $10 per family.
DJ Requiem mixes songs for kids and their parents to dance along to Sunday at Rose Music Hall. Songs featured were from ‘80s classics all the way through today’s hits so that people of all ages could groove along to the music.

DJ Requiem played a variety of songs ranging from early 2000s jams to today’s hits. Kids enjoyed popsicles and a bouncy house, while parents grabbed a pint and food from the inside bar. Some parents even had to kick off their own shoes and brave the bouncy house to convince their kids to come out and let another child have a turn.

Nora Caldwell, 2, licks her melting popsicle off of her hand while her mom, Maggie Cauffman, asks if she needs a napkin Sunday at Rose Music Hall. While kids enjoyed popsicles, parents stopped by the bar inside for a refreshing pint of beer.
From left, Amanda Oleiro, Luca Oleiro, 2, and Pablo Oleiro joke around by the stage Sunday at Rose Music Hall. Pablo Oleiro ran through the bubbles with his son Luca on his shoulders while pretending to be an airplane.
Stashia Cade, left, 10, plays a hand game with her stepsister Emery Elder, 8, Sunday at Rose Music Hall. Stashia and Emery choreographed dance routines to songs and performed them in front of their parents.
Carmen Clearwater, left, and Ryan Clearwater watch kids inside of the bouncy house on Sunday at Rose Music Hall. Some parents had to kick off their shoes and climb inside the inflatable to get their kids out when they refused to leave.
