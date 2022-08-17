Families play with baby goats and take a tour of The Mother Farm

Lucas Lynn, 3, left, holds a baby goat with help from his mother, Kristen Lynn, on Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. The Mother Farm began offering farm tours a few weeks ago in an effort to share the farm with more people.
Mothers and their children tour The Mother Farm and play with baby goats Wednesday in Pierpont. In addition to playing with baby goats, the children picked blackberries, carrots, grapes and sunflowers.
Auggie Kvanvig, 5, feeds a baby goat sunflower petals Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. “We absolutely enjoy being about to share (the farm), especially with the little ones,” farmer Susan Nagel said. “I always wanted to be a farmer as a little one … so it’s really fun to share it with children.”
Susan Nagel always dreamed of becoming a farmer as a child. Now, decades later, she works to share her farm and the joy from eating fruit on the vine with other little ones.
Nagel has owned The Mother Farm, a shared farm just south of Columbia, for seven years and has been a full-time farmer for one. The farm is a regenerative agriculture farm, using animals to help improve the soil.
On Wednesday, Nagel hosted the last “Kids with Kids: Farm Tour and Baby Goat Play” event of the season. Three mothers and nine children got the opportunity to see pigs, chickens and baby goats. The group also picked and tasted fresh fruit and vegetables.
“I think it’s super important to help people understand where their food comes from,” Nagel said. “That a carrot comes from the ground and fruit grown on the vine tastes super sweet.”