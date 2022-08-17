 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Families play with baby goats and take a tour of The Mother Farm

Families play with baby goats and take a tour of The Mother Farm

Susan Nagel always dreamed of becoming a farmer as a child. Now, decades later, she works to share her farm and the joy from eating fruit on the vine with other little ones.

Nagel has owned The Mother Farm, a shared farm just south of Columbia, for seven years and has been a full-time farmer for one. The farm is a regenerative agriculture farm, using animals to help improve the soil.

Lucas Lynn, 3, left, holds a baby goat with help from his mother

Lucas Lynn, 3, left, holds a baby goat with help from his mother, Kristen Lynn, on Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. The Mother Farm began offering farm tours a few weeks ago in an effort to share the farm with more people.
Auggie Kvanvig, 5, feeds a baby goat sunflower petals

Auggie Kvanvig, 5, feeds a baby goat sunflower petals Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. “We absolutely enjoy being about to share (the farm), especially with the little ones,” farmer Susan Nagel said. “I always wanted to be a farmer as a little one … so it’s really fun to share it with children.”
Will Petry, 2, washes his rainboots under a stream of water

Will Petry, 2, washes his rainboots under a stream of water Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. According to his mother, Petry is very into washing his hands at the moment.
Will Petry, 2, left, and Susan Nagel pick carrots

Will Petry, 2, left, and Susan Nagel pick carrots Wednesday at The Mother Farm in Pierpont. The children fed the tops of the carrots to the baby goats.
Mothers and their children tour The Mother Farm and play with baby goats

Mothers and their children tour The Mother Farm and play with baby goats Wednesday in Pierpont. In addition to playing with baby goats, the children picked blackberries, carrots, grapes and sunflowers.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you