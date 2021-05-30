Families visit graves of loved ones in Columbia cemeteries for Memorial Day

Three Columbia residents visit grave markers in the veterans section in Memorial Park Cemetery the Sunday prior to Memorial Day. Many families decorate graves and remember their loved ones, veterans or not, during Memorial Day weekend.
Marilyn Sanford Hargrove visits a grave and lays flowers for her first husband Sunday at Columbia Cemetery. Her second husband died in March 2021 and is buried in Memorial Park Cemetery. Sanford Hargrove hoped this day would bring some measure of peace. “It never gets easier,” she said.
John Payne and James Payne, brothers, wait for a cemetery worker to set up a ladder and carry a bouquet to their parents’ marker at the very top of a mausoleum Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. “Dad wanted a room with a view,” James Payne joked, indicating the marker nearly ten feet above.
Leslie Payne, John and James’ sister, holds the bouquet for her parents’ marker while a cemetery worker prepares to climb the ladder Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Payne made the bouquet herself; her brothers praised it, saying it was one of her finest to date.
Fresh flowers and a new flag decorate the grave of a seaman who died during World War II on Sunday in Columbia Cemetery. Volunteers at the entrance to the Columbia Cemetery with maps and a logbook directed visitors to the sections in which their loved ones are buried.
Memorial Day signals a first burst of summer; a long weekend, pools opening and cookouts ease the way into the season for many people. For others, the holiday is a somber time of remembrance. The proliferation of American flags honor those who died in active military service to the United States. Many families use the weekend to visit the graves of loved ones, veterans or not, and refresh flowers and remember their lives.
Marilyn Sanford Hargrove renewed her tradition of visiting her husbands' graves after the death of her second husband in March 2020. The Payne siblings drove in from Millersburg to add a new bouquet to their parents' marker at the very top of a mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial Park and Columbia Cemeteries were host to a steady stream of visitors throughout the day on Sunday.