Fans, bars anticipated a not-so-super Sunday

The Super Bowl is facing off against its biggest opponent yet this year — not wardrobe malfunctions, deflated footballs nor Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter (not yet at least), but the one-year-old pandemic.
Super Bowl LV hosts the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, versus the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady.
The Chiefs are looking to defend their championship after defeating the San Francisco 49ers last year. It is the team’s fourth Super Bowl, having played in Super Bowls I, IV and LIV.
The Buccaneers are looking for their first Super Bowl win since 2003, which was also the last time the team made a Super Bowl appearance.
This year, a limited number of fans will attend. The NFL announced that 25,000 people — including 7,500 health care workers who have been vaccinated — will get to watch the game in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.
Also in the crowd will be 30,000 cutout fans.
But what about those not lucky enough to get tickets, watching from a favorite couch? What about the majority who will not risk going to a favorite watering hole to watch the game? Most have planned tiny gatherings at home, judging by the conversation on social media. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends small gatherings with the people within the same household or outdoor gatherings, if the weather allows. With a couple inches of snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast, it doesn’t.
Columbia has had a city ordinance in place that restricts large gatherings at bars and restaurants since the fall. The ordinance also requires these establishments to stop serving alcohol by 10:30 p.m.
Because the game kicks off at 5:30 p.m., it would have been a great night for bars and restaurants across Columbia in an ordinary year. But this is no ordinary year, and most bars were not planning anything special, based on calls to more than 10 watering holes across town.
Rusty Walls, 53, the general manager of The Heidelberg, had a typical response. He said plans for this year’s Super Bowl were “nothing special.” The game would be on.
Grocery stores across the city reported a decline in Super Bowl-related food orders. The Gerbes on Broadway said requests for deli platters were down compared to last year’s Super Bowl.
Melinda Thomas, 62, a manager there , said she did not expect a lot of orders but that they had been producing a lot of trays just in case.
Some major brands were also were joining the majority and sitting it out at home this year. Coke, Pepsi, and Budweiser decided to watch from the sidelines, choosing not to premier any new Super Bowl commercials during the game, an event usually as big as the game itself.
Anheuser-Busch, parent company of major domestic beer brands like Bud-Light and Budweiser, announced it would donate the money usually spent on ads to COVID-19 vaccination relief efforts instead.
Juana Summer Markland, an MU alumna who lives in Baltimore but is originally from Kansas City, said she was going to miss gathering with friends for the game.
“Earlier in the season we took our TV out to our backyard and set it up on a picnic table, and two friends brought their own chairs and drinks and snacks. It was really lovely,” she said. “We’re now expecting snow to roll through, so it looks like I’ll be flying solo for the game, which is making me sadder than I expected.”
“Last year’s Super Bowl run was just so magical, and I would give everything to be in my favorite sports bar screaming at a TV again.”
Maybe next year.