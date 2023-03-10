 Skip to main content
Fans flock to Harpo's for Missouri's SEC Tournament debut

Fans gathered to watch Missouri play Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday at Harpo's Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers defeated the Volunteers 79-71.

Missouri advances to the semifinals of the SEC tournament for the first time in program history. The Tigers will play top seeded Alabama tomorrow at noon.

Hannah Touchette claps as the Missouri Tigers take the lead

Hannah Touchette claps as the Missouri Tigers take the lead against the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday at Harpo’s Bar and Grill in Columbia. The bar is a popular spot for locals to enjoy watching basketball games with food and adult beverages.
From left, Craig Roberts, Dame Thompson, and Nathan Dietiker closely watch

From left, Craig Roberts, Dame Thompson, and Nathan Dietiker closely watch the Tigers vs Volunteers SEC basketball game on Friday at Harpo’s Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Missouri Tigers place 4th in the SEC.
From left, Jackson Fender, Kyle Dolan, and Griffin Thomas celebrate a basketball

From left, Jackson Fender, Kyle Dolan, and Griffin Thomas celebrate a basketball goal for the Tigers on Friday at Harpo’s Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Tigers won the game 79-71.

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

