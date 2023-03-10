Fans flock to Harpo's for Missouri's SEC Tournament debut

Hannah Touchette claps as the Missouri Tigers take the lead against the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday at Harpo’s Bar and Grill in Columbia. The bar is a popular spot for locals to enjoy watching basketball games with food and adult beverages.
From left, Craig Roberts, Dame Thompson, and Nathan Dietiker closely watch the Tigers vs Volunteers SEC basketball game on Friday at Harpo’s Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Missouri Tigers place 4th in the SEC.
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
