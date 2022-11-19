Congress Senate Republicans

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., smiles as he arrives to support Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in the Senate Republican leadership elections, at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., an ally of former President Donald Trump, is challenging longtime GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

 J. Scott Applewhite/ The Associated Press

The Federal Election Commission has agreed to pay U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign $23,500 to settle a lawsuit alleging the agency illegally withheld public documents.

In late 2021, Hawley’s campaign requested a series of records under the Freedom of Information Act from the FEC.

