In late 2021, Hawley’s campaign requested a series of records under the Freedom of Information Act from the FEC.
A complaint against the NRA was originally filed with the FEC. But after the commission deadlocked and was unable to take action, a federal lawsuit was filed by the gun-control nonprofit founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
Hawley has denied any wrongdoing. His campaign asked the FEC to turn over documents regarding its consideration of several enforcement matters. The FEC turned over some records but informed Hawley it was withholding 32 pages of responsive materials.
Hawley filed an appeal asking the commission to hand over the documents. But he was later informed the commission was “unable to render an opinion on whether to approve or deny the appeal by a majority vote.”
So in May, Hawley’s campaign sued in federal court, arguing the FEC was withholding documents in violation of federal transparency law. A settlement was released on Wednesday. The campaign was awarded attorneys fees and provided the documents.
“We are pleased to prevail here and to be awarded attorneys fees, despite battling a well-funded anti-gun group and Democrat-leaning FEC Commissioners attempting to hide information,” said Kyle Plotkin, spokesman for Hawley’s campaign.
The violations occurred while Hawley was serving as attorney general in 2017 and involved his taxpayer-funded staff taking steps to conceal emails with political consultants during his 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate.