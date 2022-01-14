A federal jury convicted a Columbia man in the illegal possession of a stolen firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release sent out Friday.
Cecil Jason Robinson, 42, was found guilty Thursday of possessing a firearm while a felon. He threw the weapon out of his window during a police chase Jan. 26, 2021.
Robinson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Interstate 70 when ATF officers attempted to pull him over because of a defective brake light. He then exited onto Highway 63, made an illegal U-turn and entered back onto I-70.
Robinson was eventually arrested in the Columbia Mall parking lot.
The loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was reported stolen in Kansas City, Kansas. Officers discovered the firearm, as well as a bag of marijuana he was seen throwing out of his vehicle.
The trial began Wednesday and ended after "the jury in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City returned the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark," according to the release.
Robinson will face a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole.