Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer filed to run for a second term on the Columbia City Council on Tuesday, according to a news release.
“I’m happy and proud of the work that I’ve done in my first term, and there’s more work to do,” Pitzer said.
Pitzer, who was first elected in 2017, helped secure more than $15 million of infrastructure improvements in his ward during his first term. He also helped win money for a new fire station in southwest Columbia.
Pitzer said if he’s reelected he intends to use his experience to continue delivering what citizens have asked for, including additional investments in public safety and critical infrastructure.
Prior to his position on the council, Pitzer was a board member of the Missouri Humanities Council and served as the finance chair for the city’s Police Retirement Board. He is also a senior portfolio manager for Shelter Insurance.
“I plan to continue using my financial and budgeting experience and expertise to prioritize those investments that enhance our community’s safety and help maintain Columbia’s growth as a thriving city,” Pitzer said in the release.
The Fifth Ward councilman said he is most looking forward to meeting with voters during the upcoming election season and collaborating on how the community can move forward together.
“It’s always a lot of fun to … have those meetings and interactions with them, to hear what’s important to them and their concerns,” Pitzer said.
Marie Nau Hunter, an adjunct faculty member at Stephens College and MU, will serve as Pitzer’s campaign treasurer.
Elections for the First and Fifth Ward will be April 7.First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin, who was elected in 2015, has decided not to run for reelection .
Candidates looking to run for either the First or Fifth Ward seats must be residents of the ward they wish to represent and qualified voters. They also must collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters in their ward and submit their nominating petition to the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. at the Daniel Boone City Building on Jan. 14.