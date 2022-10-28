The University of Missouri chapter of Fighting Pretty is wrapping up a busy month of fundraising and community outreach for breast cancer awareness.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at mamq42@umsystem.edu or twitter.com/MeganMuellerMU

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you