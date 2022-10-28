The University of Missouri chapter of Fighting Pretty is wrapping up a busy month of fundraising and community outreach for breast cancer awareness.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Fighting Pretty is a nationwide non-profit organization. The mission of the company is to "remind women battling all types of cancer, at any stage of treatment, that they are strong, beautiful, fierce and amazing," according to its website.
The organization opened a Fighting Pretty Mizzou chapter on the MU campus in 2019, and has helped several hundred women experiencing breast cancer and many other forms of the disease, according to its website.
The organization began with a woman, Kara Skaflestad Frazier, being diagnosed with Breast Cancer after her mother had just died from the same disease.
"Kara came to the realization she wanted to 'Fight Pretty' with a smile on her face, lipstick on her lips, and power in her heart to get through this struggle," said Julia Bradley, a member of Fighting Pretty Mizzou.
With around 150 members, Fighting Pretty Mizzou holds several events each semester to support the efforts in encouraging women battling a variety of cancer types. From handing out popsicles because "Cancer Sucks" or fundraising through a "Think Pink" fundraiser, all programs are designed to spread positivity.
"Here on Mizzou's campus, we try and spread the mission by fundraising money to put together care packages that we donate to hospitals across Missouri," said Maya Derhake, president of Fighting Pretty Mizzou. Care packages are created at the end of each semester and include items such as lotions, scarves, and the trademark Fighting Pretty mini boxing gloves.
"It's really fun for our members to see tangibly what we're able to do with the money and let them know that every cent you donate is going to the packages," said Derhake.
Assembling the care packages has has become a favorite event for many members, including Bradley.
"It's extremely rewarding getting to deliver those gift packages and know you are making a woman feel beautiful again," said Bradley.
Although the organization has expanded from focusing on breast cancer to providing help for all types of cancer, the group is still heavily active during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On a recent day, the group stood in Speakers Circle on campus for an annual "Boos and Boobs" program, handing out Halloween candy with flyers promoting the group.
Other previous activities include pink pumpkin painting parties, the "Think Pink" fundraiser and more.
"We are always doing activities," said Bradley. "I always felt like I was actually contributing to the organization."
Derhake said the biggest reward of the organization is seeing their hard work fundraising come together to support those fighting cancer, as well as building the Fighting Pretty community, both on-campus and in the city.
"I think it gives a sense of recognition to the patients to let people know that you know what they're doing, they're not alone, and it gives a really big sense of community to cancer patients," said Derhake.