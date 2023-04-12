Boone County firefighters spent several hours Wednesday fighting a salvage yard fire near Route Z and Mount Zion Road.
According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, a man was burning cardboard that blew into the woods on the property.
The woods, where the fire subsequently ignited, contained a salvage yard littered with building materials, styrofoam, cars and propane tanks, Doug Westhoff, deputy chief with the fire district, told KOMU 8.
“It shook the ground here a couple of times with some pretty good explosions,” Westhoff said.
Propane tanks on-site and stacked cars that may contain fuel are among the department’s chief concerns, Westhoff said. The department has worked to move some of those vehicles to break up the chain of fuels.
“It’s just a continuous line of fuels there,” Westhoff said.
The fire was initially called in as a natural cover fire just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, but has since been updated to a fire that contains building materials and other combustibles. Five to six county fire department vehicles responded, according to KOMU 8.
Westhoff said the department is attempting to get a solid perimeter around the fire and will regularly check on the scene throughout the evening.
There were no injuries, but firefighters were taking regular breaks, Westhoff said.
Drivers were advised to avoid the stretch between East Rob Cook Road and East Timmons Road, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
Missourian reporters on the scene identified a number of vehicles on the property where the fire was. Firefighters on the scene were cutting down parts of the dense tree line surrounding the property, which appeared to continually catch flame.
Brittany Casto, a Boone County resident, lives in the house closest to the fire. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Casto was watching the fire from her home, which did not appear to be immediately in danger.
