The first woman to serve as dean of the MU School of Law is stepping down.
Lyrissa Lidsky, who has served as dean of the 150-year-old law school since 2017, will be resigning effective July 4.
Paul Litton, a law professor and associate dean for faculty research, will take over as interim dean until a full-time replacement is found, according to an MU news release.
Lidsky arrived in Columbia after working for 23 years as a professor at the University of Florida, where she served in various leadership roles and received multiple teaching awards.
More recently, Lidsky was named 2020's Woman of the Year by Missouri Lawyers Media.
Lidsky has taught courses on the First Amendment, media, tort law and more.
In a summary of her career and educational background on her School of Law webpage, Lidsky details some of her accomplishments both at MU and before.
Some of her successes include doubling the law school's aggregate annual funding, raising the number of women enrolled in the school by 10% and creating a "Culture and Climate Committee" to improve the social atmosphere of the law school.
Lidsky's leadership has also fostered partnerships between MU's School of Law and other entities such as the University of Central Missouri, the Missouri Bar and the Truman Veterans' Hospital.
Litton had worked at the School of Law for 11 years when Lidsky became dean and has continued working with her in the five years since.
“I am so fortunate to have worked with Dean Lidsky and am thankful for all she has achieved for our school," Litton said in a statement. "I am thrilled to carry forward her accomplishments."