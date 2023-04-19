Joan Dyer leaned over, planted her face into a bouquet of assorted flowers and took a whiff.
"These smell amazing!" she said.
Dyer and two other farmers gathered Wednesday in Dyer's orchard, which is part of Cultivate Co. farm in Columbia. The trio, equipped with buckets of flowers from their respective farms, handed out bouquets to local floral designers.
Emily Wright of Three Creeks Farm and Forest and Jill Stidham of Titus Creek Flower Farm are Dyer's partners in the mid-Missouri branch of The Missouri Flower Exchange. Wright drove up from her farm west of Ashland and Stidham came from La Plata to join Dyer in distributing orders.
The Missouri Flower Exchange is a collective of farmers that sells products on a joint website. It started as a collective of Springfield farmers a year ago, and has since branched out to include mid-Missouri farms.
The mid-Missouri branch meets weekly at Dyer's farm to hand out orders. The exchange provides flowers to shops and floral designers, and Wednesday was the local program's debut.
On its first day, the group sold four large orders of cut flowers from local businesses. Florists drove to the farm and the three farmers helped load orders into cars.
Dyer, owner of Cultivate Co. farm, heard about the exchange from a floral designer she sold her flowers to, so she went to Springfield to check it out. Dyer thought about starting her own collective in Columbia, but the exchange asked her to join instead.
After agreeing, the group had a meeting in Dyer's barn last fall with other farmers interested in joining. That's when Wright and Stidham signed on.
The farmers exchange growing tips and warn each other about upcoming tulip diseases.
Liz Talbot, a Missouri Flower Exchange administrator and Fair Grove farmer, said it has always been a goal of hers to grow lavender. Through the collective, she is able to get tips from Stidham, who currently grows 800 plants of lavender.
"It's a great way to have seasoned farmers help new farmers," Talbot said.
They experience what they call "farmer burnout," when the isolation gets to them, and they struggle to grow while maintaining their business.
"I'm still supposed to be a mom, I'm still supposed to go be a wife, and do the business thing..." Talbot said. "And it can become very overwhelming, especially when you're doing it all by yourself."
Through the exchange, the three can connect over their farming experiences and talk flowers with customers. Talbot and Dyer laughed about the shared stress of struggling to save their crops in the mud before a storm comes in. Talbot said they have a Slack channel where they update each other on their crops.
Stidham lives in La Plata, a small city in Macon County with a population of less than 1,300, according to 2020 Census data. Because of the exchange, she and her daughter will drive to Columbia every Wednesday to sell their products with the other farmers.
Talbot hopes to drive in the mission of making it more accessible for businesses to buy local flowers rather than flowers flown in. Around 80% to 90% of flowers sold in the U.S. are imported, she said.
Wright wants customers to know that buying locally is a better product. Unlike flowers that are flown out to businesses or grocery stores, she harvests her flowers a few days before they are sent out, making them fresher and lasting longer, she said.
She also grows a specific color palette of flowers to target floral designers.
“There are things you can get from local producers that you would have a really difficult time sourcing through other avenues,” she said.
Talbot hopes to beat the convenience factor of buying imported flowers over local by encouraging florists to go through the collective.
"Collectives really started to take off and pop up across the country in the past five years because it's easier for buyers because they want to buy local," she said. "It's just so hard when you have to go to like nine different farms."
Preorders on its website will open every Thursday. Every Wednesday, businesses can pick up their orders at Dyer's farm at 10251 Smith Hatchery Road from 10 a.m. to noon. They will continue until the end of the growing season, likely October or November, Talbot said.