The Missouri Hospital Association has added a flu monitoring tool to its COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
The new tab also will track influenza-like illness and is intended to help hospitals and health care workers manage resources during the approaching flu season with COVID-19 still very much present in Missouri.
“A severe influenza season alone can cause significant strain on hospital and health care resources,” Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO, said in a news release. “With COVID-19 positive case rates increasing, and hospitalizations at or near record high levels, the challenge of a significant flu surge could stress hospital resources to the maximum.”
The new tab also includes information on vaccination rates, hospitalizations, and the prevalence of the flu and other related illnesses in the past five years statewide.
Between 12,000-61,000 people have died in the U.S. every year since 2010 from flu and flu-related illnesses like pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not every season is the same. In the past decade, flu and flu-related illness have put between 140,000 and 810,000 people in the hospital.
Missouri residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccine before the flu season peaks between November and late February, especially this season. Getting the vaccine will reduce the spread of the flu, easing the burden on health care workers dealing with COVID-19 and related illnesses.
The flu vaccine is available for most Missouri locals across the state at various locations. It’s low or no-cost with most insurance plans and can be done by appointment or sometimes at walk-in clinics.
“Vaccination is an essential tool in keeping virus rates low and maintaining our hospital and health care resources through the end of flu season,” Gov. Mike Parson is quoted as saying in the release.
According to data added to the dashboard, the most severe flu outbreaks occurred in years that vaccination rates were lowest. Getting the vaccine also helps health care providers narrow the possible cause of symptoms as you are unlikely to get the flu if you’ve been vaccinated.
“The new data will help hospitals manage resources individually and within the communities they serve by providing insights into patient utilization for influenza, the status of the health care resources and vaccination trends,” Kuhn said. “These data are essential as we address staff and space needs for what could be a ‘twindemic’ of the flu and COVID-19 in Missouri.”