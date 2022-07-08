The Food Bank Of Central and Northeast Missouri is partnering with DoorDash to deliver meals to Columbia-area residents ages 60 and older.
The program is going to use DoorDash drivers to deliver food boxes directly to eligible individuals doors within a 10-mile radius of the facility in north Columbia.
The Food Bank also has a program with the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA, called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as Senior Boxes.
This program provides boxes of food to eligible seniors each month. However, the items that go in the boxes are regulated unlike the food usually given in the pantry since it is through a federal program, according to Kayla Misera, the director of the Central Pantry.
The boxes are available to eligible seniors, and some individuals have even picked up some of the boxes for the seniors who cannot pick them up, according to Misera.
This new DoorDash program is helping alleviate the issue of seniors who need food from the Central Pantry but do not have access to transportation.
The program is available to the first 50 individuals who call. To schedule a delivery, call 573-874-7848 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday or Wednesday of a month.
Deliveries are made on the third Friday of each month, with the first delivery scheduled for July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The program is even available to individuals who have not visited the pantry before. “We'll complete intake over the phone with you. And then you can select a delivery time on Friday with us," Misera said.
The deliveries will count as a regular monthly pantry visit and will include one produce box, one box filled with perishable items and one box filled with nonperishable items, said Misera.
The amount of items that each household receives will also depend on the amount of people that live in each household.
The individual must be at home at the time they schedule their delivery so that the food does not spoil.
As of right now, 50 seniors will be able to participate in this program each month. However, Misera said the Food Bank hopes to increase this number once they know that the facility can handle the increased demand.
Misera also said Central Pantry also wants to expand the program to people who live farther away to make the food even more accessible to those who do not have transportation.