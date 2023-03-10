For Kids' Sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts bowling fundraiser

Matt Guise attempts a throw Thursday at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event at Level Up in the Columbia Mall. The Central Missouri chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters has held the event for 10 years.
Lindsay Tribble, left, focuses as she prepares to bowl Thursday at Level Up. Tribble has been on the Columbia College bowling team for four years. “I work at Level Up, and it just so happened to line up with my shift, and I decided to bowl,” Tribble said.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri Bowl For Kids' Sake event was held Thursday at Level Up in Columbia. The event is the longest-running fundraiser for the national chapter but has been held in Central Missouri for 10 years. Corporate sponsors signed up individual teams to have fun and compete. A raffle, pizza and team-building accompanied the bowling.
“Bowling is readily accessible, and it is inherent in our program to work with kids,” said Adam Brietzke, director of development and marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. “It is our way of connecting with people in our program.” The event will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.