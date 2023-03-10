 Skip to main content
For Kids' Sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts bowling fundraiser

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri Bowl For Kids' Sake event was held Thursday at Level Up in Columbia. The event is the longest-running fundraiser for the national chapter but has been held in Central Missouri for 10 years. Corporate sponsors signed up individual teams to have fun and compete. A raffle, pizza and team-building accompanied the bowling.

“Bowling is readily accessible, and it is inherent in our program to work with kids,” said Adam Brietzke, director of development and marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. “It is our way of connecting with people in our program.” The event will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Matt Guise attempts a throw at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event

Matt Guise attempts a throw Thursday at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event at Level Up in the Columbia Mall. The Central Missouri chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters has held the event for 10 years.
Jacob Begley, left, and Brandon Zumwalt construct a tower with a paper bag and spaghetti noodles

Jacob Begley, left, and Brandon Zumwalt construct a tower with a paper bag and spaghetti noodles on Thursday at Level Up. Different team-building actives were put together to kick off the event.
Lindsay Tribble, left, focuses as she prepares to bow

Lindsay Tribble, left, focuses as she prepares to bowl Thursday at Level Up. Tribble has been on the Columbia College bowling team for four years. “I work at Level Up, and it just so happened to line up with my shift, and I decided to bowl,” Tribble said.
An attendee of Bowl For Kids’ Sake picks up a bowling ball

An attendee of Bowl For Kids’ Sake picks up a bowling ball Thursday at Level Up. The second half of the fundraising event will occur on Saturday.
Christina Banton, front, Emilee Nappier, middle, and Brianna Whitlock react as their co-workers bowl

Christina Banton, front, Emilee Nappier, middle, and Brianna Whitlock react as their co-workers bowl on Thursday at Level Up. Nine teams from the corporate sponsors signed up to bowl.

  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

