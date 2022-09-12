Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel, a St. Charles County Republican who helped establish a faction of GOP senators that tied the legislature in procedural knots over the last two years, is exploring a run for governor.

Eigel announced his intentions to create an exploratory committee for a 2024 gubernatorial bid at a fundraiser on Saturday. He followed that up the next day with a Facebook ad.

