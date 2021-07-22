Despite lying down throughout the competition, Kinder goat Lily took the top prize in her dairy class at the Boone County Fair dairy goat show Thursday afternoon. She was also the only competitor in the Kinder group, a breed of domestic goat.
Eleven-year-old Levi Vaughn, Lily’s handler, said the goat’s tendency to rest would not stop her from being a winner.
“She’s pretty good,” Levi said. “But she just likes to lay down.”
The show is a joint project with 4-H and Future Farmers of America where members show off goats they raised and trained. Mary Ellen Kerr, an organizer of the performance, said no FFA members entered the competition this year.
Three other children joined Levi as they led their goats into the arena, where they herded them around to demonstrate showmanship. Scores were based on the children’s appearance and how they cleaned and handled their goats.
The goats were also judged in different dairy classes, grouped by breed and age. The judging is based on scorecards from the American Dairy Goat Association.
One of the children almost didn’t get to compete. Embry Collins, 10, didn’t own an eligible goat.
Colten and Callie Kempf, 8 and 11 respectively, were also competing in the show and are family friends with Embry. The Kempf siblings loaned Embry a senior Nigerian goat named Beignet, Kerr said.
“We were a pretty small show,” she said. “So we can be a bit more flexible.”
Marley, a Nigerian Dwarf, was shown by Colten, and her bleating rang throughout the surrounding area.
Marley and Jolene were raised by Colton and Callie, respectively. They were also the only two goats to compete in the same dairy class, as they were the same breed and in the same age group.
Marley came in first place for the junior dairy class against Jolene. However, Jolene was able to win against all the other goats in showmanship.
Colten said he likes raising goats because they are fun, “and you can show them to get cool prizes.”
Lily was the only home-raised goat in the competition, which means she was bred and raised in the same location. Miriam Carlos, one of the show’s organizers, said they wanted to give her honors for that.
While all the goats were able to get trophies and ribbons throughout the show, Marley was the only one to be crowned overall grand champion.
The dairy goat show was much smaller this year than in years past, but the organizers were quick to clarify that it doesn’t reflect a lack of talent.
“It was a small show,” Kerr said. “But it was a great show.”