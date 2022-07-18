Nearly half of American children grow up in households in which an adult has either faced criminal charges, spent time in prison or been convicted of a felony, new research shows.
The research indicates there are more families participating in the criminal justice system than previously thought, said Brittany Street, an MU assistant professor of economics.
Street collaborated with Michael Mueller-Smith, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Michigan.
“The previous estimates were limited just to parents and just to incarceration, and … we know the criminal justice system is much broader than just incarceration,” she said. “We also know that households are not just the immediate parents … We've really moved away from the nuclear family in the last couple decades.”
Street earned a doctorate degree in 2019 from Texas A&M, where her dissertation focused on “crime and the criminal justice system.” She joined MU’s department of economics in August of that year, beginning her tenure-track position as an assistant professor
“What I'm passionate about is this idea of bringing empirical evidence into the conversation … especially with this paper,” she said.
“It’s, I think, rather alarming and completely shifts the conversation.”