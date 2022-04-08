Free brake light repairs will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event, hosted by Mid-Missouri John Brown Gun Club, a mutual aid organization, aims to prevent traffic stops for broken lights.
"Traffic stops for brake lights may unfairly target low-income minority members of our community, leading to escalated interactions with law enforcement," the organization wrote in a news release.
On top of the cost of repairs and tickets, failure to respond to a citation could result in a $1000 fine, a year in jail, and a driver's license suspension, according to previous Missourian reporting.
John Brown Gun Club holds the clinic twice annually, and this is its fourth year.
The event will be held at Job Point, 400 Wilkes Blvd.