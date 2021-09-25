D’aire Williams and Livingston Coaty rest during their game versus Poplar Bluff High School on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Both Coaty and Williams are seniors on the Battle football team.
From left, Dominic McLeown, Graham Williams, Gary Winthorp and Bobby Fischloaf watch their team lose the ball on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. This was Mexico High Schools homecoming game and their first loss of the season.
Shouts of joy and disappointment rang in the air as Columbia schools felt the lows and highs during this week's home games. Lows came as Rock Bridge lost 34-13 against Helias ending their three-game winning streak and Battle lost to Polar Bluff by a close margin of 26-22. Mexico took their first loss of the season against Hannibal 48-21 at their homecoming. Meanwhile, highs came as Hickman emerged victorious over Smith-Cotton 16-6 at their homecoming. Tolton trailed 21 points the first half before making a comeback against Grandview 28-27.
our visual journalists present another week of‘Friday Night Sights’— the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Catie Cobble, Elizabeth Underwood, William Scott, Holden Green, Eliana Kinzer, Lainey Harvey, Erin Martise and Riley Hogan
Video by Anna Griffin and Tanishka R
Produced by Margo Wagner, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Hudson Heidger, and Paola Rodriguez