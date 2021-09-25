Emotions run high at home

Shouts of joy and disappointment rang in the air as Columbia schools felt the lows and highs during this week's home games. Lows came as Rock Bridge lost 34-13 against Helias ending their three-game winning streak and Battle lost to Polar Bluff by a close margin of 26-22. Mexico took their first loss of the season against Hannibal 48-21 at their homecoming. Meanwhile, highs came as Hickman emerged victorious over Smith-Cotton 16-6 at their homecoming. Tolton trailed 21 points the first half before making a comeback against Grandview 28-27.

our visual journalists present another week of ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Kevin Ingram and Jesica Stringer embrace on Friday in Columbia. Ingram had to remain on the sidelines due to an injury.
Assistant Coach Kenny Grub yells at a group of players on Friday in Mexico, Mo. Mexico lost to Hannibal 41-28.
The Tolton Trailblazers' student section sprays silly string on Friday in Columbia. The students used silly string after each touchdown.
Hickman High School freshman Nicole Zheng performs during the marching band halftime show on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia.
D’aire Williams and Livingston Coaty rest during their game versus Poplar Bluff High School on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Both Coaty and Williams are seniors on the Battle football team.
From left, Dominic McLeown, Graham Williams, Gary Winthorp and Bobby Fischloaf watch their team lose the ball on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. This was Mexico High Schools homecoming game and their first loss of the season.
Hickman marching band hats line the track, on Friday at Alumni Stadium, in Columbia. The Kewpie marching band has been preparing to go to the Lafayette Festival on Sept. 25, 2021.
Mexico High School's William Dobyns walks Rylee Johnson forward after she is announced as Homecoming Queen. Johnson is involved in varsity softball, Key Club, national Honor Society and Spanish club.
Tolton’s cheerleaders perform at halftime on Friday at Tolton High School in Columbia, Mo. During the game, the cheerleaders riled up the crowd in front of the student section.

Mexico High School took on their homecoming game against Hannibal High School. Alumni and current faculty share how they define home during this year's return to homecoming.

Photos by Catie Cobble, Elizabeth Underwood, William Scott, Holden Green, Eliana Kinzer, Lainey Harvey, Erin Martise and Riley Hogan

Video by Anna Griffin and Tanishka R

Produced by Margo Wagner, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Hudson Heidger, and Paola Rodriguez 

Cover photo by Holden Green

