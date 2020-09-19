Friday Night Sights | 9.18.20

The Mexico High School marching band plays their halftime set at the Mexico vs. Marshall football game on Friday. All competitions that the band planned on attending have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Rock Bridge cheerleader Brooklyn Woodruff arches her back in midair to fall back into the hands of her cheer team on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. "It feels like I'm floating," Woodruff said. "You have to stay tight while also staying fluent with it."
Rock Bridge senior Madison Snodderley sits socially distant during halftime intermission on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The temperature dropped to 60 degrees, forcing people on the stands to don blankets and sweatshirts.
The Rock Bridge dance team watches their halftime routine highlights on a tablet on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The team will perform at the next home game against Liberty High School on Oct. 2.
Four teams stepped onto their home fields Friday, looking to add a tally to their win column. Two teams — Hickman and Battle — stayed home after possible exposure to COVID-19. And one pattern was clear from the teams that did play: the home team reigns supreme.
With wins from the Rock Bridge Bruins, Jefferson City Jays, Mexico Bulldogs and Helias Crusaders, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.