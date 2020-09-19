You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Friday Night Sights | 9.18.20

  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 9.18.20

TRIUMPHS ON THE HOME TURF

Four teams stepped onto their home fields Friday, looking to add a tally to their win column. Two teams — Hickman and Battle — stayed home after possible exposure to COVID-19. And one pattern was clear from the teams that did play: the home team reigns supreme.

With wins from the Rock Bridge Bruins, Jefferson City Jays, Mexico Bulldogs and Helias Crusaders, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Helias Catholic High School senior Ethan Holzhauser walks to midfield with his parents on senior night

Helias senior Ethan Holzhauser walks to midfield with his parents on senior night on Friday at Helias Sports Complex. The team’s senior night fell on their fifth game of the season.
Rock Bridge cheerleader Brooklyn Woodruff arches her back in midair

Rock Bridge cheerleader Brooklyn Woodruff arches her back in midair to fall back into the hands of her cheer team on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. "It feels like I'm floating," Woodruff said. "You have to stay tight while also staying fluent with it."
Helias players leave the locker room after halftime

Helias players leave the locker room after halftime on Friday at Helias Sports Complex. The score was tied at 21 at the half.
Jefferson City senior Steveon Dove celebrates a win with his teammates

Jefferson City senior Steveon Dove celebrates a win with his teammates on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The Jays won the game against the Smith-Cotton Tigers with a score of 27-6.
Rock Bridge senior Madison Snodderley sits socially distant during halftime intermission

Rock Bridge senior Madison Snodderley sits socially distant during halftime intermission on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The temperature dropped to 60 degrees, forcing people on the stands to don blankets and sweatshirts.
The Rock Bridge dance team watches their halftime routine highlights on a tablet

The Rock Bridge dance team watches their halftime routine highlights on a tablet on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The team will perform at the next home game against Liberty High School on Oct. 2.
Jefferson City senior Kent Walker walks off the field after helping recover a fumble

Jefferson City senior Kent Walker walks off the field after helping recover a fumble on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The Jays came back from a loss to Rock Bridge last week.
Daniel Nunnelly cranes his neck to get a view of the field from the ticket booth

Daniel Nunnelly cranes his neck to get a view of the field from the ticket booth on Friday at Mexico High School. Nunnelly has worked for the Mexico School District for 25 years.
The Mexico High School marching band plays their halftime set

The Mexico High School marching band plays their halftime set at the Mexico vs. Marshall football game on Friday. All competitions that the band planned on attending have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Jefferson City assistant coach Steve Sampson calls for the team's attention

Jefferson City assistant coach Steve Sampson calls for the team's attention on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Adkins Football Stadium. The team's next game is against Capital City on Sept. 25.
Rock Bridge senior Levi Tutt puts on his helmet before returning to play

Rock Bridge senior Levi Tutt puts on his helmet before returning to play during the second half on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. After this game, the Bruins' overall record improved to 3-0.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Photojournalism & visual editing major. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Fall 2020 Photo Editor, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu, tristenrousephoto@gmail.com, or on Instagram @tristen_thejournalist.

Recommended for you