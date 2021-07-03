Ryan Russell, the horticulturist for Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, is on a mission to bring the endangered quercus acerifolia — maple-leaf oaks — to Columbia.
“Intrigued by the rarity of this species, driven by the desire to help conserve it, and confident that it would survive in my area, I decided to grow a grove of maple-leaf oaks,” Russell wrote in a February 2020 article in the International Oak Society journal.
Maple-leaf oaks are known to exist at only four sites in Arkansas: two in the Ouachita National Forest, one in Mount Magazine State Park and one on private property. In his article, Russell described the difficult climb he made to reach a grove of the trees.
"It was a steep and arduous hike and at times I thought my knee would hit my chest with each step," Russell wrote of his mile-long hike to the first site. "The maple-leaf oaks here are growing in a narrow band along an exposed ridge top just over 1,600 ft elevation with around 30 individuals. I left that site with multiple holes in my pants and bloody legs and hands."
Russell intends to establish a grove of maple-leaf oaks at Stephens Lake Park, which was awarded a level II arboretum accreditation in 2017 by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum. Russell, part of the Global Conservation Consortium for Oak and a plant propagator, specializes in growing trees from grafts.
Russell applied for a grant through Botanic Gardens Conservation International when he learned that the International Union for Conservation of Nature had two tree species, the maple-leaf oak and the Arkansas oak, on its red list. After he won a $2,500 grant, Russell and a partner went to Arkansas in February to collect grafts from each of the four sites where these trees could be found.
The grant also allowed Russell to collect scions and acorns from Arkansas oaks.
Thus far, Russell has collected a total of 400 scions from maple-leaf oaks. Cuttings from 10 trees at each site having been returned to Columbia in hopes of capturing the highest amount of genetic diversity. Because oak trees cannot have their seeds cryogenically preserved and kept for a long time, Russell had to graft the cuttings onto plain stalks instead of simply collecting seeds.
"Oaks are notoriously difficult to graft," Russell said. "They don’t graft easily, and when you’re using wild material that is growing in harsh environments, it doesn’t make for ideal grafting material."
Nevertheless, Russell didn't shy away from the challenge. He successfully grafted around 60% of the scions, far exceeding his initial goal of 40%.
The grafting process involves joining the cutting of the desired tree with the base of a tree that is close enough genetically to the species of the desired tree. Each stalk is cut in a V-shape, and the two are pressed together with a special kind of tape that traps the moisture necessary for the plants to join.
In the case of cuttings where the inner material is dormant, it may need to be woken up by something that the arborists call a heat tube. This is a long tube with an electric heating element inside and various Styrofoam slots where the grafted stalks can be inserted to absorb the heat. That excites the plant cells and allows them to merge into one plant.
Russell plans to return to Arkansas in September to collect acorns from the same trees from which they gathered cuttings so he can better understand the "family" of these trees.
"We'll know who mom is; we just don't know who dad is," he said.
He hopes to have some of his grafted trees planted by next spring but concedes 2023 might be more feasible. The grant set a goal of having trees in the ground no later than 2025.
"Once the trees are established in the arboretum," a Nov. 2 memo to the Columbia City Council said, "park staff will have the ability to share acorns and scions with other arboretums throughout the nation to continue to improve the quantities of the two endangered species of oak trees."