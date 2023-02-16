 Skip to main content
Fulton refugee resettlement group fundraising to build Afghan family home

Finding a home rental for a family of 14 is a difficult task. In the small community of Fulton, it’s practically impossible.

This is the problem the Fulton MO Afghan Resettlement group is facing, but it has a solution: working with Habitat for Humanity to build a seven-room house on land that was donated for the purpose. While the group already has the land, it cannot build until it can raise $30,000 for a down payment.

Sardar Shervad, left, and Jean Morris sit in her living room

Sardar Shervad, left, and Joan Morris talk Friday at her home in Fulton. Shervad translates English to Pashto, one of the local languages in Afghanistan, for the family. As a U.S. citizen for more than four years, Shervad still has six family members in Afghanistan he’s attempting to bring overseas.
A coloring-book drawing from one of the 12 children hung

A coloring book drawing from one of the 12 children hung up in Joan Morris’ office on Friday at her home in Fulton. As a volunteer for the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, Morris helps fund and rehabilitate the current home the family lives in.
Mary Osburn sits in her classroom on Friday at First Presbyterian Church

LEFT: Mary Osburn sits in her classroom on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Fulton. The church has reserved a space near the classroom for the family to pray, as prayer often overlaps with lessons. “We try to have some reciprocity with learning,” Osburn said. RIGHT: Mary Osburn flips through a picture book about a family moving into a new house on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Fulton. Osburn said she finds it useful to teach vocabulary associated with moving as construction nears for the family’s new duplex.
A group of posters covered with medical and anatomical terms

A group of posters covered with medical and anatomical terms hang on the back wall of Mary Osburn’s classroom on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Fulton. The family is learning English words to communicate with medical professionals.
Mary Osburn stands inside her classroom

Mary Osburn stands inside her classroom on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Fulton. Osburn, a retired literary specialist, has been teaching English to the family.
