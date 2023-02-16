Fulton refugee resettlement group fundraising to build Afghan family home

Finding a home rental for a family of 14 is a difficult task. In the small community of Fulton, it’s practically impossible.
This is the problem the Fulton MO Afghan Resettlement group is facing, but it has a solution: working with Habitat for Humanity to build a seven-room house on land that was donated for the purpose. While the group already has the land, it cannot build until it can raise $30,000 for a down payment.
The group has invited people to donate at its GoFundMe page, which has only raised $880.
“ We haven’t raised a huge amount, but we haven’t been at it for very long,” said Joan Morris, the director of the Fulton MO Afghan Resettlement group.
River City Habitat for Humanity has one opportunity to build in Callaway County. Susan Williams-Cook, the executive director of River City Habitat for Humanity, explained that the organization can only build in the region or county it has applied to work within. But the national organization only requires a county-level organization to change its geographic registration if it builds more than one building outside of its set region, allowing this project to proceed.
Scruggs Lumber in Jefferson City is drafting plans for the house, with enough rooms to fit the whole family. The resettlement group and Habitat for Humanity hope to break ground in the spring. In addition to building the house, Habitat for Humanity will offer a budgeting class for the parents and they will join monthly meetings on topics like home repair, wills, trusts, home insurance and city ordinances.
“We’re just excited to help this family and honor the work the father did for this country,” Williams-Cook said.
Sheen Gul Safi, the family’s patriarch, was an officer who worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. Safi and his family have only been in Fulton for a year. In that year they welcomed their 12th child, a baby boy who is already crawling. Safi only speaks Pashto, so he often speaks through a translator, Sardar Sherzad.
“We have received a good welcome here,” Safi said through Sherzad.
He is excited to own a home and to host guests there. He dreams of a house with separate visiting rooms for the men and the women, and a basement to store food. The Safi family has three canaries, and with a bigger backyard they are open to more pets.
Safi is ready to begin building as soon as possible.
“I am ready to work, even at night,” he said. But breaking ground will have to wait until the resettlement group can raise what is needed for the down payment.
The group assembled in summer 2021 when some members of the Fulton Rotary Club decided they wanted to help with the crisis in Afghanistan.
One member tried to connect with refugee services to help. They were initially rebuffed by the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri. The organization leads local refugee resettlement efforts in the area and believed that the larger cities would be preferable for refugees. Eventually, it created a settlement program called “community sponsorship,” which allows community groups to sponsor and support refugees.
The Fulton MO Afghan Resettlement group’s first call was about the Safi family, when it learned that the family of 14 would be flying in the next day. The group scrambled to find supplies and a place for them to stay. They were able to lease an unused duplex from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Westminster College.
After extensive cleaning, the duplex was filled with furniture and home supplies that the community donated — all before the family arrived.
The group now helps support four refugee families, and two other refugee families have moved from Fulton to be closer to their extended family members in Nebraska and California.
“I think what the community sponsorship does, it gives us structure for those relationships that normally would take years maybe to develop,” said Morris, the resettlement group’s director.
In the beginning, families needed more material help from the group, like temporary housing, kitchen supplies and food. Now that all their fathers are employed and the families have used cars, the group provides more immaterial support.
“All we’re doing is what you would do if you had a cousin come over from wherever your family is,” Morris said. “If they didn’t speak the language and needed help, you would talk to the doctor and show them where Walmart is ... it’s just that we’re a large group of strangers doing it.”
Group members drive the families’ mothers to get fabric and sewing supplies. They also help get families to doctor and dental appointments. The adults are taking English lessons in at the First Presbyterian Church classroom with two retired teachers, Mary Osburn and Mona Bartley. They go over how to sign their names, write dates and learn different words for body parts or furniture. Soon they will progress to learning the words for clothes.
The English classes rely on visuals from picture books because neither of the teachers know Pashto.
“We try to have some reciprocity with learning,” Osburn said.
The teachers try to keep the environment fun and pick up some Pashto words during the classes.
The Fulton MO Refugee Resettlement group has a couple dozen active volunteers, including the two teachers. Its Facebook group has 141 members. The group has received help from many of the churches and other groups in Fulton, through financial support and willingness to volunteer.
“I’m doing it because it’s fun,” Morris said with a laugh. “And that’s why all volunteers should do whatever it is they’re doing.”
The correct spelling of the translator named in the story is Sardar Sherzad. A photo caption in this story previously mispelled Sherzad’s name.