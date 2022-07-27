A funeral will be held Saturday for a mid-Missouri man who was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen — a famous group of Black pilots, mechanics and others who fought in World War II.
James Lloyd Shipley died July 21 in his hometown of Tipton, about 48 miles southwest of Columbia. He was 99 years old.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Tipton, under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, according to the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be Monday at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery.
On Saturday, about 700 flags will be erected around Tipton in memory of his life, an official at the funeral home said.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders will be on hand to help with the ceremony. The Patriot Guard Riders is a group of volunteers who provide honor guard services for veterans nationwide.
Shipley was a board member of the U.S. Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit group that supports veterans. That group has created a medal in his honor and will distribute that medal to veterans attending the service.
Shipley was born June 29, 1923, in Tipton, a predominantly white town, according to “Together As One,” a book written about his life. He was the third of five children.
He attended an all-Black school where his father, Galveston Leroy Shipley, served as a teacher before becoming principal until its closure in the 1950s — when desegregation began.
In the foreword of “Together As One,” which was authored by Jeremy Paul Amick, Shipley’s nephew Douglas Shipley contextualized his life.
“In order to understand the man, one has to understand the factors that contributed to his development,” Douglas Shipley wrote. “James Shipley’s story sets the tone of America, its social and cultural relations, and the history within which he lived.”
The foreword calls Shipley “an individual whose all-but-forgotten service to his country has only recently been recognized and is a prime example of the rich tapestry of life stories yet to be written.”
In 1941, the 99th Pursuit Squadron — whose members were better known as the Tuskegee Airmen — was founded. A few other squadrons also were among these men.
It would be another several years before President Harry Truman enacted an executive order ending racial segregation in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Members of this team served as America’s first Black military pilots, defying stereotypes surrounding people of color as cowardly and amoral through their service in World War II.
“They had us set up as an experiment,” James Shipley, who served as an airplane mechanic, was quoted as saying in the book.
“They said we’d never make the grade. There were those in the military who believed that we’d get scared in combat and just take off and run scared. But I’ve always believed ... if we hadn’t eventually joined together as a country and learned to work together as one, we may not have been able to win the war.”
The Airmen were also known as the “Red Tails,” due to the distinctive color of their planes. They had one of the lowest fatality records of any World War II escort fighter group and earned over 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Shipley, who joined the military at 19 just after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, served for 21 months in Italy. He claimed all of the pilots on planes he worked on made it home alive.
After the war, Shipley returned to Tipton and worked for 29 years as a mechanic for Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
In 2007, he, alongside other former Tuskegee Airmen, received their replicas of the Congressional Gold Medal over 60 years after leaving the service.
“I never thought in my lifetime that we would ever receive something like that,” said Shipley, “because we had all just done our duty over in Italy.”
Survivors include: his wife Mildred, sons Kenneth Shipley of San Diego and Timothy Shipley of Raytown; daughter Cynthia Shipley-McPherson of Lee’s Summit; sister Rosalind Russell of Lee’s Summit; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lee Fredrick Shipley, Rev. Dr. David Shipley, and Leland Ronald Shipley and one sister Miriam McCreary.