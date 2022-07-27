James Shipley attends the air show

James Shipley in 2017

 Whitney Matewe

A funeral will be held Saturday for a mid-Missouri man who was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen — a famous group of Black pilots, mechanics and others who fought in World War II.

James Lloyd Shipley died July 21 in his hometown of Tipton, about 48 miles southwest of Columbia. He was 99 years old.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you