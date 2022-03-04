The average statewide gas price in Missouri was $3.49 Friday, a level not reached since July 2014 when fuel cost $3.40 a gallon.
This average is 20 cents higher per gallon than last week's average and a full dollar more than the average last year, according to AAA.
Still, Missouri drivers are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country, largely due to low fuel taxes in the state. Kansas City area drivers paid $3.64 per gallon Friday, the highest price for gas in the state, and drivers in southwest Missouri were paying the lowest, AAA reported.
Boone County and Columbia gas prices averaged $3.49 per gallon Friday. Phillips 66 gas stations had the lowest price point, according to Gas Buddy, an app that gives drivers updates on local gas prices.
Nationally, gas prices have spiked 18 cents since Wednesday and 29 cents since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Those increases represent the largest surge in gas prices since 2005, when Hurricane Karina battered the nation's oil and gas industry.
On Friday, the price of gas averaged $3.84 per gallon across the country, 10 cents more than gas prices Thursday. The highest national average on record is $4.11 per gallon, set in July 2008.
Much of the sharp increase can be attributed to the uncertainty of getting Russia's crude oil supplies to the global market, according to AAA.
"Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said in a news release.
Crude oil prices are now more than $100 per barrel, and the demand is likely to drive the price of gas even higher, likely hitting $4 per gallon, he said.
Nine states in the country now have average gas prices over $4 per gallon, according to AAA. California drivers pay an average of $5.07, the highest in the nation.
California is also the first state to have an average price of more than $5 a gallon. Arkansas has the lowest average gas price at $3.44.
