Going out on a high note: Choral director retiring after 20 years at MU

Going out on a high note: Choral director retiring after 20 years at MU

The audience broke into a standing ovation earlier this month at First Presbyterian Church as MU choral director R. Paul Crabb conducted the University Singers for nearly the last time.

Crabb will retire in May after 20 years with the MU School of Music.

R. Paul Crabb leads the University Singers (copy)

R. Paul Crabb, MU’s director of Choral Activities, leads the University Singers through a performance Jan. 23 in Columbia. The University Singers sang in a concert with the Wind Ensemble. 
MU School of Music director Paul Crabb raises his hand

MU School of Music director Paul Crabb conducts a choir April 8 at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Crab will retire after 20 years with the program.
MU School of Music director Paul Crabb conducts his students

MU School of Music choral director Paul Crabb conducts his students on April 8 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. This was Crabb’s last solo concert with the University Singers.
MU School of Music director Paul Crabb introduces his students

MU School of Music choral director Paul Crabb introduces his students April 8 at First Presbyterian Church. He was met with a big round of applause entering his last solo concert.

  • Higher education reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and art. Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu

  • I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work.  Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies

  • Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023 Studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri Reach me at rebrown@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720

