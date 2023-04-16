Going out on a high note: Choral director retiring after 20 years at MU

The audience broke into a standing ovation earlier this month at First Presbyterian Church as MU choral director R. Paul Crabb conducted the University Singers for nearly the last time.
Crabb will retire in May after 20 years with the MU School of Music.
He will have one final concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Missouri Theatre, where he will conduct a combination choir of the Columbia community and MU students known as Choral Union.
“It’s amazing to see how many lives he’s touched, so many voices he’s fostered — it was a perfect day,” said Jeremy Wagner, one of many students who packed the church April 8 for Crabb’s penultimate performance.
Wagner has known Crabb since he came to MU as an undergraduate student in 2013 and now teaches choir himself at Missouri Valley College. He said he tries to teach passionately and empathetically, welcoming everyone, crediting Crabb and how much he cares for his students.
“The beauty he has as a person shines through his teaching and musicianship,” Wagner said. “I owe a lot to him. He is one of the best if not the best person I know.”
Crabb started teaching music at the collegiate level in 1983 at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, moving in 1991 to Truman State University. He came to MU in 2003 as director of choral activities.
His job at MU carries a number of responsibilities, including recruiting, conducting the Choral Union and instructing graduate classes.
Crabb is also the conductor of University Singers, which he refers to as the anchor of the MU choral department.
University Singers was established in the mid-1990s by its current director, Tom Mills. While Crabb said the group had a rich history prior to his arrival, he said he has confidence in the work he has accomplished and the program’s development.
University Singers has performed at three national conventions in the last 10 years and traveled internationally to Sweden, Estonia, Austria, Germany, Italy and China.
“These are places that really enlarge our experiences and our possibilities to see the world,” Crabb said in an interview. “Doing that and sharing music is an extraordinary experience that I think really changes us as people.”
Teaching is a concept Crabb said he’s always gravitated toward — even in high school.
Crabb received his undergraduate degree in music education, and while he started out teaching public school, he said he knew it wasn’t for him. Feeling more drawn to the university level, he said he knows he made the right decision.
In total, Crabb has taught at the collegiate level for 43 years, and the audience in attendance spanned his time as a professor — showing just a sliver of the impact he left on both Truman State and MU.
On April 8, the pews in the church were overflowing with Truman State and MU alumni, faculty, friends and family who traveled to commemorate Crabb’s last 20 years.
Hans Bridger Heruth — a former student of Crabb’s — composed a song University Singers commissioned for the concert.
Heruth sang in University Singers himself during his undergraduate studies sat MU. He also said he served as its pianist, which gave him a diverse array of musical experience.
His composition, titled “This Path,” is a culmination not only of going to University Singers’ rehearsals, but also a culmination of his entire time working with and knowing Crabb, Heruth said.
“He is a very special figure in my life, and I plan to stay in contact with him for a long time to come,” he said.
The performance spanned the last 20 years, allowing University Singers alumni to join current MU students on stage for the final few songs. Alumni lined the perimeter of the room, and Crabb smiled as he watched his legacy unfold before his eyes.
Faces lit up and tears fell as his students joined him the best way they knew how one last time — in song.
Accompanying Crabb’s welcoming personality is a singular set of mannerisms, according to his teaching assistant Clara Smith.
Smith said she refers to Crabb as “The Einstein” of music because not only is he a mad music genius, he also dresses the part — sporting wild hair and glasses.
“One of my favorite moments is (during rehearsal) he always puts one hand on his head and one hand up and starts like doing a backward crab walk,” Smith said.
In addition to sharing laughs with his students during rehearsals, Crabb is also an avid cyclist.
Smith said even in a blizzard, Crabb would throw on a parka and a helmet and bike for miles to direct the choir.
The connection between Smith and Crabb is particularly remarkable as this is also her last year at MU.
“He will always be a musical mentor of mine that I call up with questions and concerns whether he likes it or not,” Smith said.
While Crabb has known for a while that this would be his last year, he said the decision to retire was a process.
“It’s very strange to be in this position,” Crabb said. “I’ve never retired before, so I don’t really know how to do it.”
When thinking back on his teaching career, he said he will miss University Singers and the students he’s met along the way the most. However, the longevity of these relationships will surpass Crabb’s time at MU, according to his former students.
In his retirement, he said hopes to focus more energy on international travel and spending time with his grandchildren. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed several yearly international University Singers trips, which Crabb now plans to take with his wife.
Brazil is home to many MU music alumni, and Crabb said he hopes to visit them.