Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. 

Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties to pay for electric vehicle chargers in order to mandate businesses install them. Even then, they could only mandate five spots, regardless of the size of the lot.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you