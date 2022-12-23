A U.S. Congress-approved spending bill for FY2023 would budget millions in funding to MU programs if passed.
The bill, approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday and by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, proposes spending $61 million on construction and equipment for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R—Mo.
The bill also proposes using $5 million for the MU Water Resources Center and $3 million for an endowment fund to recruit and retain faculty in precision health care.
The omnibus bill includes funding for other UM System schools, according to the release. Proposed spending includes:
- $10 million for equipment and construction for the University of Missouri-Kansas City's School of Medicine and School of Dentistry.
- $26 million for the Technology and Innovation Campus at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. $20 million would be used for construction and $6 million would be spent on "education and labor equipment," according to the release.