The year was 1945. Residents of Boone County gathered in a downtown Methodist church for the first ever ham breakfast. Little did they know that almost 80 years later the breakfast would continue growing and become a staple of the Boone County Fair.

This year’s ham breakfast took place at 9 a.m. Saturday. It was followed by the ham auction, which accumulated a total well over $7,000.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

Recommended for you