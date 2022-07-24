The year was 1945. Residents of Boone County gathered in a downtown Methodist church for the first ever ham breakfast. Little did they know that almost 80 years later the breakfast would continue growing and become a staple of the Boone County Fair.
This year’s ham breakfast took place at 9 a.m. Saturday. It was followed by the ham auction, which accumulated a total well over $7,000.
Professional auctioneer Wes Tiemann said the majority of the hams were in the $500 to $600 range. Unless the person who exhibited the ham donates their proceeds back to the ham committee, they get to keep whatever their ham is auctioned off for.
The grand champion and youth champion, Riley Hamilton, 18, of Hallsville, said he has been the reserve champion before. This year, that title went to Stan Lynn, whose ham scored a 96 and sold for $1,500.
Hamilton, with a score of 97, raked in $1,600. He’s been curing hams since he was 7 years old.
“It feels nice to win,” he said.
Hamilton described the process of curing a winning ham: He acquired one from MU in December 2021, then soaked it in a salt preserve before hanging the wrapped ham up in an open space such as a barn.
“It preserves it, like they did back in the old days,” he said. “I’ve never really tried it. They didn’t have freezers back then, so that’s how they did a lot of their meat.”
Last year’s winning ham, cured by Travis Lynn, earned $1,100. In 2019, the champion ham went for $1,200.
The fair royalty made an appearance at the breakfast, announced by toastmaster Wally Pfeffer. This year, Cathrine Mayhan took the title of queen. Ebonie Asamoah won teen queen, Callie Kempf was named the princess, and Adelyn Clems and Ryder Skouby won the Little Miss and Little Mister competitions, respectively.
The ham breakfast also celebrated the retirement of volunteer board president Jeff Cook, who has served the fair for 19 years.
“(I) just wanted to help out with the fair and kind of do my part for the community and the kids,” Cook said. “Landing it back in Columbia, bringing it back home, that was probably the most rewarding of everything.”