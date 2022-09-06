Community members and MU Health Care staff will celebrate the grand opening of an MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinicand a Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico, Missouri, next Tuesday. Both clinics will be located in South Clark Medical Building in Mexico.
Both the clinic and urgent care have been serving patients since this summer. The family medicine clinic opened its doors on July 18 and the urgent care has been open since mid-August.
"We've been very pleased by the clinic volumes in both clinics," said Eric Maze, public relations manager for MU Health Care. "We've seen wonderful reception from the community."
Community leaders and MU representatives will speak at the opening, Maze said. The following people will speak Tuesday:
- Matthew Robinson, doctor of emergency medicine and MU Health Care's emergency medicine chair
- James Stevermer, doctor of family medicine in Fulton and vice chair of clinical affairs
- Diane Jacobi, doctor of family medicine at Mexico's clinic.
Looking forward, MU Health Care is in the process of opening more medical centers in rural Missouri, such as the multi-specialty clinic set to open in Boonville in 2023.
"Our goal is to keep local access to high quality healthcare," Maze said. "This clinic fulfills our mission to expand into rural Missouri."