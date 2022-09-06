Community members and MU Health Care staff will celebrate the grand opening of an MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinicand a Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico, Missouri, next Tuesday. Both clinics will be located in South Clark Medical Building in Mexico. 

Both the clinic and urgent care have been serving patients since this summer. The family medicine clinic opened its doors on July 18 and the urgent care has been open since mid-August.

