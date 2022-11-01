An MU professor has been awarded $25 million — an amount that university officials say is the largest federal grant of its kind ever received by one of its faculty members — to help Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to Rob Myers, an adjunct professor in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director at the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you