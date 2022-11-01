An MU professor has been awarded $25 million — an amount that university officials say is the largest federal grant of its kind ever received by one of its faculty members — to help Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to Rob Myers, an adjunct professor in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director at the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture.
Myers said he is hoping up to 3,000 farmers will be directly involved with the project, and that these climate smart practices will be on up to 500,000 acres of farmland.
The five-year project is aimed at helping Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices that will ultimately help farmers improve the resiliency of their crops and livestock in the midst of growing threats from climate change, according to an MU news release.
Climate-smart practices include:
- Planting cover crops to prevent erosion and other potential problems between growing seasons.
- Agroforestry, including the planting of trees and shrubs to diversify farm land.
- Regenerative grazing, or allowing livestock to roam on farm land to improve soil organic matter.
- Improve soil nutrient management.
One of the main goals of the grant is to get more carbon out of the air and into soil, Myers said.
"The more organic matter or carbon we have in the soil, the better it is for our plants, whether it's pastures for livestock that are grazing, crops or vegetables that we're growing, it's good for our food system," Myers said in an interview. "It can help the resiliency of our food system."
"We'll be working with farmers right away from an education standpoint, to offer opportunities to sign up to receive incentive payments for the relevant practices such as cover crops or grazing systems," Myers said.
Kelly Wilson, assistant director at the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, helped Myers develop the proposal. The part Wilson is leading will be targeting and tailoring incentive programs for underserved and small farmers.
"We're also excited to be able to reduce barriers that are always there for smaller and underserved farmers," Wilson said. "We want them to be able to contribute, be a part of and gain from an opportunity like this."
Organizations collaborating on the project include the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, MU Extension, the MU Center for Agroforestry, Lincoln University, the Missouri Corn Growers Association, the Missouri Soybean Association, and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. The effort also involves state agencies, agribusiness non-profit groups in Missouri and 14 faculty at the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
"We are waiting to find out from USDA when we can officially start the project, but I anticipate that it will be sometime this winter," Myers said. " As soon as they give us the green light to proceed, we'll hit the ground running."