Grow Buddies brings 'Cannication' to Columbia

Growing Buddies owner Jonathan Barfield talks to a class on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Building in Columbia. Barfield has used cannabis since the age of 15 to help combat the symptoms of migraines and insomnia.
Grow Buddies owner Jonathan Barfield holds a grow light on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Building in Columbia. Barfield taught the five hour beginner course, covering everything from seeding to harvest.
Sealed containers of cannabis sit on a light display for the COMO30 Cannabis Cup on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Building in Columbia. The competition allows local growers to receive awards for their plants in a variety of categories.
Melissa Webb, left, and Duane Wood set up their booth for Iluminar Lighting on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Building in Columbia. The international company provides lighting systems for many different indoor horticultural needs.
Grow Buddies Hydroponic and Garden Supply hosted a ‘Cannacation’ event to promote cannabis education and give a space for vendors to sell grow products on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Building in Columbia.
The event began with master classes for both beginner and advanced growers to learn more about the science and laws surrounding cannabis. After classes concluded the COMO30 Cannabis Cup began, where local cultivators competed in categories ranging from best flower to best edibles.
Since the first licensed sales of recreational cannabis became legal on Feb. 1, 2023, tens of millions of dollars have been sold, with $8 million sold on the first weekend of legalization alone.
Despite recreational legalization of cannabis, rules surrounding personal grow operations remain stringent.