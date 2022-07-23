 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ham show takes fair from start to finish

Ham show takes fair from start to finish

The annual Boone County Ham Show kicked off the Boone County Fair on Monday and accompanied the fair to the end.

People registered their hams a day before, and all hams were neatly placed on tables to await judging. Participants usually start preparing in December of the previous year.

Stan Lynn tags the registered ham as the final step

Stan Lynn tags a registered ham as the final step of the entry process on Sunday in Columbia. The top hams of the youth class and open class were judged together for the title of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. Lynn’s open class ham won the Reserve Champion.
From left Christine Vaughn, Linda Lynn and Paul Little

From left, Christine Vaughn, Linda Lynn and Paul Little total the scores of each ham on Sunday at the Boone County Fair. There were 177 hams in this year’s ham show. Each ham’s score was tallied twice to avoid any mistakes.
LEFT: Ham show judge Andrew Clarke judges a ham on its (diptych)

LEFT: Ham show judge Andrew Clarke judges a ham on its smoothness on Sunday. Clarke has been the main judge of the ham show for about 20 years. RIGHT: Clarke inserts a probe into a ham. Clarke sniffed the probe to test the aroma of each ham, and he wiped it off each time before inserting it into the next ham to ensure the accuracy of his judgment.
Logan Crane points out his ham to his father Tanner Crane

Logan Crane points out his ham to his father, Tanner Crane, on Tuesday at the Boone County Fair. After the judging, all hams were displayed for a week until Saturday after the ham breakfast. People checked their final scores during the week as they attended the Boone County Fair.
Donna Russell takes photos of her granddaughter who’s ham

Donna Russell takes photos of her granddaughter who’s ham won 7th place in the competition and got $550 as the final bid in the auction on Saturday in Columbia. Russell has been attending Boone County Fair for 64 years. This was the second year her granddaughter participated in the ham show and said she felt super happy about the result.
Jeff Branch bids on a ham in the auction on Saturday

Jeff Branch bids on a ham Saturday during the auction. Branch and his family bought five hams in total and spent an average of $550 on each one.
Form left, Paul Little and Phil Lakin put a sold ham

Paul Little, left, and Phil Lakin put a sold ham into a paper bag on Saturday at the Boone County Fair. Thirty-nine hams were auctioned off after the ham breakfast.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you