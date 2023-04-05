Sticks and branches littered roads around Harrisburg on Wednesday morning.
Hail and high powered winds caused damage in the area Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning. Winds reached a high of 51 mph at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, and 32 mph at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday. Shingles were displaced, trees were snapped and uprooted, windshields cracked, barns were broken and a gazebo was crushed.
Richard Orman and Vince Gosselin had just returned to Harrisburg from Columbia around 4 p.m. Tuesday when they were trapped in their vehicle outside of their house.
“You would think somebody was beating the top to get in,” Gosselin said. “It started off weak and it got bigger and bigger.”
Although the hail came down hard, dents suffered by the vehicle were small.
Others were not so lucky, with faculty cars at Harrisburg Middle School and Harrisburg High School across the street having cracked windshields.
Mark Hulse, a Harrisburg resident, was driving from Fayette to home when hail began to hit his windshield. There wasn’t an area for him to pull off the road.
“I was really thankful of the safety glass,” he said. “There’s about eight (hailstones) that cracked my windshield.”
Even after making it home, Hulse wasn’t sure of his safety, he said.
“I fell asleep wondering if a tornado was going to hit us,” he said.
Rick Colley, another resident, was also unsure of the conditions. He said he thought the storm would come at a different time.
“Sometimes the sirens are a little too late since we’re up north in Boone County,” he said.
Colley was out mowing his lawn when the storm began, but he quickly moved inside.
“I was sitting in the house and looking at the pond,” he said. “When the big ones hit they splashed up.”
Colley collected some of these larger hailstones and put them in his freezer.
“After the rain, I went out,” he said. “The yard was pretty much white.”
The wind overnight appeared to displace some of the shingles on Colley’s roof. Colley’s wife, Jackie, said that the noise woke her and her husband up.
A hazardous weather outlook continues to be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.