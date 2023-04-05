Sticks and branches littered roads around Harrisburg on Wednesday morning.

Hail and high powered winds caused damage in the area Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning. Winds reached a high of 51 mph at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, and 32 mph at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday. Shingles were displaced, trees were snapped and uprooted, windshields cracked, barns were broken and a gazebo was crushed.

