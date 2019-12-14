Boone County will be under a winter storm watch for 24 hours starting at noon Sunday, with a hazardous mix of snow and ice expected.
Up to 7 inches of snow is possible Sunday and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service
Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s, which will help produce rapid accumulation of snow, especially on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Plan on slippery road conditions, as increasingly dangerous weather conditions could impact travel Sunday and Monday.
Drivers traveling to the noon Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium need to pay close attention to the weather, according to MoDOT.
Snow is expected to move into the state early Sunday morning and is likely to continue throughout the day. That will make travel after the game more challenging than travel to the game.
The storm watch is "advanced notice that the potential for severe winter weather exists in the watch area, but it does not mean it is a certainty," according to the Weather Service.
Missouri Department of Transportation workers are treating roads and bridges in advance of the storm.
MoDOT urges drivers to allow extra time to reach destinations. To check road conditions, visit MoDOT's Travel Information Map at traveler.modot.org.