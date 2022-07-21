He went to Love Coffee for a job, and found a community

From the left, Love Coffee co-workers Dena Muskopf, Sarah Rybolt and Tomas Swenson, hang out together during their break at work on March 15 in Columbia. During the break, they talk, eat lunch and prepare and fold napkins.
Tomas Swenson passes an old banknote to Bec Francis and asks about its origin April 8 at Swenson’s house in Columbia. Francis is a part of Swenson’s extended family. They have a good relationship and call each other godmother and godson. “We like to get together and play Yahtzee and watch ‘The Three Stooges,’” Francis said.
Pictures from Tomas Swenson’s album sit on a table April 8 at Swenson's house in Columbia. Swenson, originally from Guatemala, was adopted by parents from America. Before meeting his brother and sisters in the U.S., Swenson was gifted an album with pictures and written stories about the life he would have with his new family.
Tomas Swenson walks to the bus station to catch the bus to work March 17 in Columbia. Tomas has lived independently for more than four years. Swenson goes to work every Tuesday and Thursday. On his days off, he goes shopping, meets with friends and works on his new job applications.
Tomas Swenson prefers to sleep late, but on Tuesdays and Thursdays he wakes up early, makes himself a cup of coffee and leaves home to catch a bus.
The journey starts around 9 a.m., when bus No. 3 takes Tomas from his home in Columbia to the Wabash bus station. From there, he hops on a second bus, then walks for 10 to 15 minutes and finally reaches his destination.
Tomas enters through glass doors, puts on an apron emblazoned with the words “Love Coffee” and starts making a latte.
For Tomas, 31, Love Coffee, the locally owned cafe on Business Loop 70, is not only his workplace but also a community. The coffee shop aims to empower people with different abilities to raise their independence through work experience and provide a space for an inclusive environment.
Since he has a visual impairment, the cafe staff provides him with any additional help to work as a barista.
Tomas was born in Guatemala. His biological father died when he was 2 years old. His stepfather was abusive, so one night his biological mother took him to an orphanage.
“I don’t have memories of my dad because I was too young, but I was old enough to remember some memories from my birth mom,” Tomas said. “I think she would have been happy to know how I turned out if she was around. She would have liked the parents I have.”
After spending some time in the orphanage, Tomas met with John Swenson, the person who today he calls his father.
The elder Swenson came to Guatemala to visit Tomas, learn more about his story and to tell him about the family he could live with. He brought a photo book to show Tomas what life in America looked like and the drawings and writings Tomas’s future siblings made for him.
He met the rest of the family — including his mother, Doreen Swenson, and his siblings — when he arrived at the airport in St. Louis to start a new life.
Tomas was born blind, but after several surgeries, he can now partially see.
He uses a magnifier at work, home and church, or sometimes while attending a lecture. It helps him with tasks such as reading and shaving.
Tomas lives independently and knows Columbia so well that he has no issues getting where needed.
“You know what surprises people with my vision?” Tomas asked, smiling. “That I’m able to ride a bike.”
Even though Tomas says he likes living and working in Columbia, he plans to move to southern Missouri, closer to his girlfriend. They met at Barnabas Prep School, which teaches adults with disabilities life and work skills.
Tomas is excited about the changes but also concerned about infrastructure and public transportation in a new place. He is concerned it won’t be as convenient as it is in Columbia.