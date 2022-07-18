Columbia Health Department staff presented the final report on the survey responses to the city’s American Rescue Plan Act community survey at a pre-council meeting work session Monday evening.
The presentation — given by Kari Utterback, senior administrative supervisor with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, and team member Jordan Bales — broke down the top priorities revealed by the data. The top priorities, in order of highest votes received, were health and mental health care, affordable housing, premium pay for workers, services for homeless residents, and assistance to households (including food, utilities and rental).
Bales noted that the results overrepresented the white population in Columbia and Boone County. The survey did obtain the minimum sample size for each demographic and sent out surveys in other languages to reach non-English speakers. Still, 3,882 respondents identifying as white overshot the minimum by 3,602. Other demographics also overshot their minimums but by significantly less people.
According to the presentation, the priorities for non-white and low-income respondents differed slightly from the overall results. For Black and Indigenous People of Color respondents and low-income respondents, the top three priorities were assistance to households (including food, utilities and rental), affordable housing, and services for homeless residents.
BIPOC and low-income households also ranked food insecurity in their top five priorities, an issue absent in the overall results.
Included in the federal government’s ARPA guidelines is an expressed vision of addressing “systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.”
Focus groups
The next step will be for the Health Department to conduct focus groups to supplement the quantitative data from the survey with qualitative data, said Utterback and Bales. The suggested timeline set these focus groups for dates in August through September. The department plans to present another report incorporating this information Sept. 30.
The Health Department plans to convene focus groups with Black/African American individuals, Spanish-speaking individuals, local refugees, individuals with disabilities, low-income household members, those impacted by health and mental health issues, professionals in the health and mental health field, people burdened by housing costs, local businesses that are impacted and local nonprofits.
Bales and Utterback said the Health Department will seek to include people with lower household incomes in the focus groups, since most of the respondents’ annual household income fall into the $100,000 to $149,000
First Ward City Council representative Pat Fowler said the focus groups should emphasize listening to those burdened by housing costs, since “Those folks will have insights that the rest of us won’t,” she said.
Fowler sought to add focus groups with people who prioritized premium pay for workers, including frontline workers, city employees and essential workers. This is because the first-priority ranking for those who do not live in Columbia but work in the city is premium pay.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe sought to add a focus group for families with school aged children, since many parents were forced to resign from their jobs during the pandemic.
Bales and Utterback suggested that the funds could start being allocated by July 2023.
Bales noted that community feedback on the survey questions prompted the department to change a question asking for respondents’ sex at birth to gender identity. Bales said the city will use this feedback in the future to make surveys more inclusive and consistent.