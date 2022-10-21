Health educators are calling attention to an opioid epidemic in mid-Missouri and spreading information about how the drug Narcan can prevent overdose deaths.
Heather Harlan and Dave Zellmer work as health educators for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. They say they are committed to informing community members about Narcan, which could save thousands of lives.
Harlan and Zellmer spoke in Frederick Douglass High School's gym Thursday, in an event titled "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration." The event was supported by KBIA, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and Boone County Overdose Response Coalition.
Naxolone is the generic name for the medication, but it is more commonly know by its brand name, Narcan. If administered quickly enough, the drug can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Drugs that are opiods include fentanyl, heroin and morphine, to name a few. However, Harlan warned that other drugs such as marijuana are sometimes laced with fentanyl — and the marijuana user might not be aware of the presence of opiods.
"It's all over our communities," said Harlan. "It's not like it's one neighborhood."
Those who attended the event were provided a two-pack of Narcan nasal spray at no charge. Harlan and Zellmer explained that the medication is shelf-stable, and each dose expires after two or three years.
The event also featured a discussion about the impact of the opiod epidemic.
Some members of the healthcare community say they no longer use the term "addiction" and instead prefer to say "substance use disorder," which is caused by a chemical imbalance within the brain.
The health educators were joined by Pastor Charles Stephenson of Powerhouse Ministries, which has churches in Slater and Marshall.
Stephenson opened the discussion with a heart-wrenching anecdote. He spoke about turning to cocaine in his 20s and only "waking up" 14 years later. Stephenson compared coping with the addiction as trying to put out a fire, while addressing the roots of his addition was about "slaying the dragon."
"I'd picture my life as being in a dark cave, and I couldn't get out because every time I tried to get out, there was a fire-breathing dragon — breathing fire across the door," Stephenson said. "And I'd spent all my life trying to put out the fire, fight the fire. The fire does what it does. It burns you and it consumes. Drugs were my fire."
Stephenson went on to describe how his 4-year-old son witnessed his arrest and his time spent in jail. The original five felonies he was charged with were reduced to misdemeanors.
During his sentence, Stephenson says he "found God" and decided to become a minister. He is now the chief executive director of Powerhouse Community Development Corporation, which aims to provide help to the community in the form is parenting classes, access to nutritious food and other initiatives..
During the event, educators discussed signs of an opioid overdose, which include:
- unresponsiveness, confusion or sleepiness
- shallow or halted breathing
- abnormally small pupils
- blue or ashen lips and fingertips
- slow heartbeat or low blood pressure
- cold or clammy skin
Upon seeing someone who might be overdosing, the health educators recommend calling 911 before doing anything else.
Next, lie the person on their back, if possible. Narcan functions like a nasal spray, but no breath intake is required. The medication typically takes two to three minutes to activate. If there is no visible response, it is safe to give a second dose of Narcan.
Upon waking from an overdose, the individual will likely be confused and disoriented, the educators said. Upon regaining consciousness, many first responders encourage individuals to be seen at a hospital.
Although Narcan can be effective in an opioid overdose, there are no negative effects if the individual is sober, they said.
Missouri's Good Samaritan law comes into effect when someone reaches out to emergency services for a suspected opioid overdose, educators said. In such a situation, the caller and the individual experiencing the overdose will be protected from being charged with drug violations.