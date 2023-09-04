 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heart of America footrace: Runners complete marathon with smiles

Heart of America footrace: Runners complete marathon with smiles
Runner Ricardo Valsien, left, meets with relay teammates after crossing the finish line

Runner Ricardo Valsien, left, meets with relay teammates after crossing the finish line at the Heart of America Marathon on Monday. “I was just looking forward to finishing, I’ve never ran that long in my life," said Valsien. “I thought that it was cool that all these people come out running, having fun. Along the way you can hear all the cheers, ‘push yourself’ ‘go go go’s’ and that gives you motivation to keep going, don’t give up.”

 Braiden Wade/Missourian

Hundreds of participants and spectators gathered Monday morning for The Heart America Marathon at the Boone County History and Culture Center. Runners took off from the starting line at 6 a.m. The event garnered in total 400 runners between both the marathon and single-runner events. 

Participants crossed the finish line bearing sweat and smiles after the 26.2-mile haul. 

Runner Mariana Morales-Quinones finishes the Heart of America Marathon

Runner Mariana Morales-Quinones finishes the Heart of America Marathon on Monday at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia. “I’m really happy with how I placed” said Morales-Quinones. “The main goal is to always finish and to do your best, and I definitely did my best.” Morales-Quinones finished in first place out of 31 females who raced.
Spectators watch at the finish line as runners cross at the Heart of America Marathon

Spectators watch as runners cross the finish line at the Heart of America Marathon held at the Boone County History and Culture Center. The event had a space dedicated for the family and friends of runners.
Medical Director Doctor Eric Bettis throws a cool towel over runner Stan Ferguson

Eric Bettis, the marathon's doctor, throws a cool towel over runner Stan Ferguson on Monday at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia. “It’s my 296th marathon or longer,” Ferguson said. “I’ve never been to Columbia so it was doing a race I’ve never done, it has a nice countryside ... no one runs their first marathon planning to do 300, it just happens.”
A pile of medals wait as runners cross the finish line

A pile of medals Monday at the Heart of America Marathon held at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia. The event held two separate events: a marathon and a relay.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred