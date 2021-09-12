The UM System Board of Curators is re-evaluating its temporary masking policy for all four campuses.
A public meeting is set to take place online and by conference call at 4 p.m. Monday. The mask requirement is the only action item on the agenda.
The current policy requiring masks in indoor gathering areas was imposed Aug. 2. This temporary ruling was slated to be reviewed before Wednesday.
The health measure was put in place largely to combat the resurgence of coronavirus cases currently sweeping through Missouri and the nation.
According to university policy, all individuals must wear a face covering while in classrooms, although masks are only recommended in some public spaces.
Unvaccinated individuals are required to have a covering in all indoor spaces.