JEFFERSON CITY — If there were election proposals up for hearings in the Missouri General Assembly this session, chances are James Harris was in attendance.
Harris, a Missouri lobbyist, was a common face testifying in favor of Republican-sponsored changes to the initiative petition process and election laws. Testimony from Harris was so common in the committee that it became a lighthearted point if he missed a week.
“I feel sad it’s been two weeks (since) I’ve been able to testify before the committee,” Harris said jokingly during a return to the committee.
One of Harris’ clients, and the one he has represented in elections hearings, is the Opportunity Solutions Project. The group advocates largely for conservative legislation across the country and is based in Naples, Florida.
Harris has testified on behalf of the Opportunity Solutions Project on about 30 bills this session. About half have been for elections or initiative petition changes.
Harris started representing the group in 2017. The group has also done work in other states such as Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi. The most recent financial statement on the group showed about $2.6 million in revenue in 2019.
Opportunity Solutions Project is considered a “dark money” group because it is a nonprofit organized under Section 501(C)(4) of the U.S. tax code, which allows it to keep its donors secret. Multiple calls to the group’s headquarters were not returned.
Based on the organization’s website, one of its longtime lobbying issues has been rolling back welfare benefits, but after the 2020 elections, the group expanded its advocacy to policy on election administration. An example is HB 2389, sponsored by Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, which would prevent private entities from donating money to elections authorities.
The group’s base in Naples has drawn the ire of Democrats on the committee and even made its way to House debate. One Republican justification for initiative petition changes mentions out-of-state fundraising influencing support of citizen-made ballot measures.
Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, noted this in multiple hearings, rhetorically asking where the Opportunity Solutions Project was from.
“Beautiful Naples, Florida,” Harris responded once.
Harris himself is somewhat of a household name around the Missouri legislature. He has worked in Missouri politics for nearly 20 years, with stints as an adviser to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Gov. Mike Parson. Harris’ late father-in-law, Mike Lair, was a state representative.
Harris also served as the political director for former Gov. Matt Blunt’s campaign and the Republican redistricting director for the state Senate in 2001. In 2006, he founded his own Missouri lobbying firm, James Harris and Co.
At one hearing in January, he introduced himself with a specific credential.
“For the record, James Harris. Native and lifelong Missourian,” he said.