The seventh annual Unbound Book Festival is back in person in 2022 and, for the first time ever, will take place throughout downtown Columbia.
This year, the four-day event features 41 nationally and internationally acclaimed authors. All events other than the Sunday workshop are free to the public.
“The excitement level is high, and it’s mostly because it’s been three years since we last did this,” said Alex George, owner of Skylark Bookshop and coordinator of the event.
George said in 2019, the last in-person year, there were nearly 9,500 people in attendance. Then, in 2020, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
In 2021, the festival was held over Zoom, and more than 50,000 people attended at least one of the events.
The event will be a bit different this year as well; instead of taking place at Stephens College, as it did in the past, it will be held throughout downtown Columbia because of a scheduling conflict with the school.
“We’re excited to see how things go differently and how we can offer festival-goers first, new experiences,” George said. “We’re small enough and young enough, we’re always trying new things. That’s part of the fun of it, so we’ll see what works and build on that for next year.”
Masks are required at all times during indoor events. Attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior. A full list of authors and a schedule of events is available on Unbound’s website.
Here’s the schedule of events:
Thursday
The festival will kick off with The Food of Love: Readings on Music. To celebrate the return of in-person activities, 15 writers will share short and informal excerpts, all pertaining to music. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the historic Blind Boone Home in the District. Tickets have already sold out.
Friday
Two of the festival’s speakers, Jerry Craft and Minh Le, will go to classrooms, either in-person or via Zoom, to talk to K-12 students, encouraging them to read and write. The overriding theme this year is “visual literacy”, or the ability to comprehend and communicate things visually. Three writers — Malaka Gharib, Shanthi Sekaran and Andrea Williams — are also going to visit some public schools throughout the day to discuss their work, which includes multiple visual mediums.
A diverse cast of six accomplished poets will read their work from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fretboard Coffee. The Poetry Abound! event is free and open to the public, no registration required.
Viet Thanh Nguyen will give the keynote presentation in conversation with Patrick Rosal at 7:30 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre. Nguyen is the author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” and its sequel, “The Committed,” which came out last year. This event is also sold out.
Saturday
Panels will take place all day Saturday across six locations: the Tiger Hotel, The Broadway Hotel, Ragtag Cinema, Serendipity Salon, Orr Street Studios and Daniel Boone Regional Library. A full schedule of Saturday’s panels is available on Unbound’s website. Author conversations, book signings and other events will happen throughout the day.
One panel, Those Were the Days, will have three authors — a poet, a novelist and an essayist — discuss the complexities of nostalgia. The event is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. in the Katy Ballroom of the Broadway Hotel.
In another panel, titled Banned Books, authors Brian Katcher and Maia Kobabe will discuss how their own books — “Almost Perfect” and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” — have been challenged. Lyrissa Lidsky, Dean of the MU Law School, will join the conversation, providing legal context to the discussion. This event is at 5 p.m. and is also in the Katy Ballroom of the Broadway Hotel.
Sunday
For the first time, Unbound is hosting a full day of informative events and workshops meant to help writers find confidence in their skills to achieve their goals. For $50, attendees can choose two workshops to participate in, and lunch is provided.