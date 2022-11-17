Veer Sangha, a 2018 graduate of Hickman High School and now a senior at Yale University, has won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.
The scholarship allows students to study at Oxford University for two to three years with all expenses paid, according to a news release from the Rhodes Trust.
Sangha, who is majoring in computer science, is among 32 Rhodes Scholars named in total this year and one of five at Yale.
“When I first heard my name, I think I had a big smile stuck on my face for the rest of the day,” Sangha said.
Sangha grew up in Columbia and said he values both the community and the Columbia Public Schools system.
“The mentors that I had in Columbia, throughout my time going to public schools from Grant Elementary School and then Hickman, are all amazing people and were the people who got me started,” he said.
Sangha said his Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher at Hickman, Zach Rodeman, wrote his recommendation for the Rhodes.
“He has been so supportive of many students but especially to me,” Sangha said. “He has taken the time throughout Hickman and beyond to really engage with me and really encouraged me to go outside of what I’m comfortable with, think about different things and learn to communicate better.”
Sangha plans to pursue a Doctorate of Philosophy in health data science at Oxford.
"I'm interested in the applications of artificial intelligence to health care in order to improve global health outcomes," he said.
Studying at Oxford, in Sangha's opinion, will be only a small part of his experience.
"At the end of the day, every Rhodes Scholar wants to apply for this sort of thing because we want to see some change in the world," Sangha said.
"For me, this change would be seeing the amazing technology that is being created at academic institutions actually get implemented in real world settings," he said, "and I believe that Rhodes Scholarship can help amplify this effort."