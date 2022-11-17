Veer Sangha, a 2018 graduate of Hickman High School and now a senior at Yale University, has won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. 

The scholarship allows students to study at Oxford University for two to three years with all expenses paid, according to a news release from the Rhodes Trust.

