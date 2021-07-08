A $1.4 million grant to the Missouri School of Journalism will be used to fund news coverage in the Mississippi River basin, according to an MU News Bureau release Thursday.
The grant from the Walton Family Foundation will be used to create the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, a program designed to provide coverage of the region's agriculture and environment.
The Mississippi River basin covers more than 40% of the United States, and more than 90% of the country's agricultural exports are grown there. Millions of people use the river as a water source, and the region is commonly affected by pollution, flooding, land use and climate change, according to the release.
The Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk is a partnership project with Report for America, a national program that places new journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities.
Under this partnership, 10 journalists with Report for America will be placed in newsrooms in the region to cover agriculture, water and environmental issues in the river basin. Experts from the Society of Environmental Journalists, along with faculty and staff at the School of Journalism, will train the journalists, according to the release.
There will also be five veteran journalists from the Mississippi River region who will serve as advisors and collaborators for the project. The content will be distributed to regional and national audiences.
“This partnership offers an innovative model for philanthropic efforts to increase and improve environmental journalism in local news deserts,” said Meaghan Parker, executive director of the Society of Environmental Journalists, in the news release. “SEJ is pleased to be a part of this effort to better inform communities across the Mississippi River Basin, while also helping to build more sustainable careers for journalists covering the critical environmental challenges we all face.”
The School of Journalism will create a capstone course for students from all journalism interest areas to cover the Mississippi River basin, said Sara Shipley-Hiles, associate professor of journalism and executive director of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk project. Students will have the opportunity to work on several research projects that will be created as part of the program.
The School of Journalism's involvement with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk project is a component of the school's developing Center of Science Communication, according to the release.
Earnest Perry, associate dean for graduate studies at the School of Journalism, and Ryan Famuliner, journalism associate professor and news director at KBIA/91.3 FM, are project advisors.
Starting July 12, newsrooms in the Mississippi River basin may apply through Report for America for project journalists to be placed with them. Applications for five veteran journalist positions will open in August. The School of Journalism will also hire an editorial director and associate director to help run the program.