MU received a $1 million gift that will establish a new scholarship at the MU School of Law and support an existing fellowship in the Missouri School of Journalism.
The money was gifted from the Kansas City-based law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson. The Stueve Siegel Hanson Law Scholarship will go toward supporting Black students at the School of Law, according to a news release.
Alfred Friendly Press Partners at the Missouri School of Journalism will also receive scholarship money from the gift through the Stueve Siegel Hanson Fund for Press Freedom.
Alfred Friendly Press Partners strives to provide hands-on training to journalists from countries with underdeveloped media, according to the release.
“This transformative gift from Stueve Siegel Hanson underscores the continuing generosity of the firm — and their strong belief that a free press can change our world for the better,” Randy Smith, Donald W. Reynolds Endowed Chair in Business Journalism, professor at MU and president of Alfred Friendly Press Partners, said in the news release.
Dean of MU School of Law and Judge C.A. Leedy Professor of Law Lyrissa Lidsky expects the gift to advance the school’s goal in helping minority students achieve their dreams of becoming lawyers.
“Increasing the diversity of the legal field is one of the most important goals of Mizzou Law and is vital to ensuring an equitable and just society,” she said in the news release.
The gift shows the firm’s support in enhancing both schools’ inclusion efforts and improving legal systems and race relations in other countries, according to the release.
“We want to be an agent of positive change in the legal system,” said Patrick Stueve, co-founder of Stueve Siegel Hanson and treasurer of the Alfred and Jean Friendly Foundation Board, in the release. “It is critical that we support diverse legal minds to serve as our next generation of attorneys, advocates, judges and legislators, and it is critical that we support journalists who can bring transparency and accountability to governments around the world.”