The MU Faculty Council voted Thursday to approve the elimination of the 132-credit hour minimum requirement for a dual undergraduate degree at MU. It was proposed by the Academic Affairs Committee.

It will remove the 12 additional credit hours currently required for undergraduate students to receive a dual degree. The change would not affect graduate students. 

