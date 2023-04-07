The MU Faculty Council voted Thursday to approve the elimination of the 132-credit hour minimum requirement for a dual undergraduate degree at MU. It was proposed by the Academic Affairs Committee.
It will remove the 12 additional credit hours currently required for undergraduate students to receive a dual degree. The change would not affect graduate students.
The rule is being eliminated in part because students are already required to meet all general education, academic unit-specific and major-specific requirements to graduate.
Additionally, the proposal noted that students usually meet the additional 12 hours with electives unrelated to their degree. Students who don’t meet the 132-hour requirement while meeting all other requirements are typically around six credit hours short.
There are no requirements for additional credit hours for dual degrees by the Higher Learning Commission or the Missouri Department of Higher Education.
At MU, undergraduates need 120 credit hours to graduate with one degree, meaning that the hour requirement will now be the same for both single and dual degrees.
According to the proposal, a dual undergraduate degree is defined as "two different kinds of bachelor's degrees within one academic unit" or "two degrees, each conferred by two different academic units."
The vote will change the requirement in the MU Faculty Handbook, a policy manual for faculty at MU.