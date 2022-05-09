The Francis Quadrangle is marked by its six MU Columns and the large shady trees that ring the historical center of the campus.
The 15 pin oak trees on the Quad are used frequently by students to lean on while studying. They provide shade during picnics and a place for dogs to rest after playing games of fetch.
By the end of the summer, these trees will be gone.
The removal of the pin oaks—some of which appear to be more than 40 feet tall—will start May 18, said Uriah Orland, associate director of the MU News Bureau.
The removal of the trees is expected to be completed by June 3.
They will be replaced with 24 white oaks, said Tim Reinbott, MU Director of Field Operations. Since the new white oaks are only about six years old, they will be shorter than the current pin oaks and will create a much different look to the iconic Quad, which is one of the most photographed spots in Missouri.
“This will change the look of Francis Quadrangle in the short term but removing them is important for the safety of pedestrians on the quad," Orland said. "The Legacy oaks being planted will provide generations of students an iconic Quad and will still be a central part of Mizzou."
The oaks are being replaced because of their failing health. The pin oak trees that stand around the Quad are over 70 years old while the pin oak species has a life expectancy of 70 to 90 years, a news release stated. This along with other health issues prompted the actions.
Of the 26 trees that were planted in the 1950s, 11 have already been lost through the years. In the early 2000s, six trees were removed because they had a bacterial leaf spot. Most recently, in 2018, five of the pin oaks were cut down due to safety concerns.
The trees will be replaced with five different species of white oaks as part of the Legacy Oaks of Francis Quadrangle project.
This project by the Mizzou Botanic Garden started over four years ago. Landscape Services and the Mizzou Botanic Garden advised the campus of the removal and replacement of the pin oaks, a news release said.
In 2019, College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources alumni Wayne Lovelace and his daughter Kim Lovelace-Hainsfurther, owners of Forrest-Keeling Nursery, donated 70 white oaks to MU to be planted on the Quad for this project.
They are currently being grown at MU’s South Farm.
The trees were planted at the farm on June 12, 2019. By then, they were already three years old and over 6 feet tall, said Reinbott, who is trained as a plant physiologist.
Now, at six years old, Reinbott estimates that they are about 8 to 10 feet tall.
Reinbott said that the the Forrest-Keeling Nursery uses a special root production method that allows these trees to grow fast.
“These [white oaks] will grow much faster than a normal tree. It’s another reason they went this route, working with Forrest-Keeling on the trees, so they can really get some fast-growing trees. Because on the quad, we want those trees to grow back very quickly,” he said.
While a normal white oak only grows about a foot a year, these trees will grow twice as much per year due to the difference in the architecture of the root system. Additionally, these trees will mature, or produce nuts, after seven years instead of 20 years like an average white oak.
Reinbott said their longevity was also a factor for choosing these trees.
These new white oaks will be able to stand alongside the MU Columns for 200 or more years due to their long life-expectancy.
Dr. Peng Tian, who specializes in plant pathology at the MU Plant Diagnostic Clinic sees this as a positive change for the Quad.
"I believe white oaks are a good replacement for the pin oak trees," said Tian.
He said that white oaks are much more tolerant of Bacterial Leaf Scorch than red oaks, like the pin oak. They are also better at tolerating fungal infections, like Armillaria Oak Root Rot. Some of the trees on the Quad are infected with the diseases.
Though white oaks are more tolerant of bacterial and fungal diseases, Armillaria Oak Root Rot is soil-born, which means the new white oaks will not be entirely invulnerable to the disease, especially after first transplanted.
The young white oak trees, will endure several years of transplant stress, making them more susceptible to disease. Dr. Peng Tian said this stress could be mitigated with proper irrigation techniques and preventative care. The Quad is noted to have poor drainage conditions, according to a news release.
The trees will be planted at the same time so they grow at relatively the same rate. Overtime, they will take the place of the old pin oaks.
However, it will take years for the Francis Quadrangle to look as we know it today.
"I recognize that this change may be emotional for many, but our efforts today will set the foundation for years to come," Michael Graves, associate vice chancellor for facilities, said Monday in a news release. "I encourage you to get out and take photos this week if you desire."