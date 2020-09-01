The MU School of Visual Studies is hosting The 2020 Faculty Exhibition through Sept. 24.
The exhibition showcases work from 20 different faculty members, including sculptures from Jim Calvin, handmade paper works from Patti Shanks, videos from Lynn Kim, quilts from Jean Brueggenjohann and a Risograph series by Joe Johnson .
There will not be any public receptions or talks with the artists in order to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, according to a news release. However, the public is encouraged to wear a mask and walk through the exhibit at their leisure .
The public can visit the exhibition from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays in room A125 at the University of Missouri Fine Arts Building.