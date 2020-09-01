The MU School of Visual Studies is hosting The 2020 Faculty Exhibition through Sept. 24.

The exhibition showcases work from 20 different faculty members, including sculptures from Jim Calvin, handmade paper works from Patti Shanks, videos from Lynn Kim, quilts from Jean Brueggenjohann and a Risograph series by Joe Johnson .

There will not be any public receptions or talks with the artists in order to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, according to a news release. However, the public is encouraged to wear a mask and walk through the exhibit at their leisure .

The public can visit the exhibition from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays in room A125 at the University of Missouri Fine Arts Building.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Kaylee Schreiner is a general assignment reporter for fall 2020 studying convergence journalism. Reach her at kss6gc@umsystem.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.