UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi congratulates Daryl Smith

UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, right, congratulates Daryl Smith on his 2020 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.

 Courtesy of Trulaske College of Business

Daryl Smith, an assistant teaching professor in the Trulaske College of Business, was awarded the 2020 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence on Wednesday.

UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Y. Choi and the president and CEO of the central and eastern Missouri region of Commerce Bank, which manages the trust fund for the award, granted him the fellowship.

The dean of the Trulaske College of Business, Ajay Vinzé, and administrators surprised Smith with the award while he was teaching a class.

The award comes with a $10,000 stipend. 

Smith is among five outstanding MU teachers to receive the award this year, the 30th anniversary of the fellowship. He graduated from MU with a bachelor's degree in business administration and earned a MBA from Washington University of St. Louis.

Smith was also chosen by Kappa Alpha Theta as the Most Outstanding Faculty at Mizzou in 2019. That same year, Theta's national organization listed Smith as one of their 2019 Top 10 Faculty in the U.S. and Canada.

According to his faculty biography, he established his own reputation in the business management industry for creating award-winning workplaces and has worked at ESPN/ABC Media Networks, ARAMARK/Galls and Cox Communications.

