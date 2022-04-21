Three of the 23 defendants in a civil lawsuit filed after a 2021 fraternity party left former MU student Daniel Santulli unresponsive have reached a settlement with Santulli's family, court records show.
The family's attorneys filed a motion Wednesday to approve a settlement with Collin Clark, Chris Palermo and Jeffrey Wagoner. The settlement is still subject to court approval, and the terms aren't known.
Clark was a secretary on the student executive board of MU's former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as Fiji. Palermo and Wagoner were part of the board of chapter advisers.
There are other settlements being finalized too, according to the motion.
Some defendants have pushed for the case to be dismissed. Their motions will be heard in Boone County Circuit Court at a hearing on May 10.
The lawsuit alleges negligence from its varying defendants led to hazing and Santulli's eventual hospitalization due to alcohol poisoning following an October "Pledge Father Reveal" party.
Missourian reporter Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval contributed.